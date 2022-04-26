MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tuesday’s showdown between Class 2 No. 2 St. Pius X and Class 2 No. 7 Maryville was to decide the Midland Empire Conference championship, but the next time the two teams meet, even more could be on the line.
“We are planning on seeing them again, for sure,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said.
The second-ranked Warriors (11-2-1) earned their eighth-straight victory over the seventh-ranked Spoofhounds (6-3) with a 3-1 win. The win makes St. Pius X the final unbeaten team in MEC play.
“I think we are going to come out of this game even stronger,” Maryville senior Lauren Cullin said. “A lot of our girls really wanted to win this. It obviously didn’t turn out that way, but I think it is going to push us even harder to finish out the season stronger.”
The teams will likely be the top two seeds in Class 2, District 8 and could match up again for the district title and a spot in the state quarterfinals.
“I think we could easily beat them,” Maryville senior Cleo Johnson said. “We just need to get our passes together, maybe on a better field. I hate this field.”
The game was tight throughout with St. Pius X adding its third goal as time expired. Maryville got the first shot on goal early on and was dominating possession time.
“We created more chances than they did, but they took the chances that they got,” Tolson said.
The game shifted with 11:52 left in the first half with Warrior junior Bri Witthar finding the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. That remained the margin at halftime.
The Warriors broke the game open to open the second half with a foul called on the Spoofhounds resulting in a free kick. Senior Megan Giffin placed the free kick perfectly over goalkeeper Abby Swink for a 2-0 lead.
“She just had a real pretty shot that went straight over and curved into the corner,” Cullin said.
Despite the two goals surrendered, Maryville was happy with the way Swink and the defense handled the Warriors attack.
On the other end of the field, the Spoofhounds struggled to get their speed into the open field against the bigger and more physical Warrior players. That was especially focused on All-State midfielder Cleo Johnson.
“I think that we could have done way better than we did,” Johnson said. “We were surprised by their roughness and their size. We were beaten by their strength, really.”
Johnson made sure to point out that the Warriors played a clean game, but were just the bigger team.
“They were more physical,” Johnson explained. “They definitely weren’t fouling like — Pleasant Hill plays dirty. I think they were just a stronger team. They were big, tough. They were good.”
Spoofhound coach Jesus Gonzalez was able to pull out a tactic in the second half to get the Spoofhounds back in the game. He had Johnson and Kennedy Kurz switch positions mid-play to confuse the defense.
They ran the play and two Warrior defenders collided as Johnson raced past them and tucked the ball past the keeper.
“I thought that was really good because that messed them up so bad,” Johnson said. “So we just kept switching. … We planned on doing it at Chillicothe, but they didn’t mark me that tight so we didn’t do it.”
The Spoofhounds created several more opportunities as Gonzalez subbed in freshman Ryesen Stiens to add an extra forward to the attack. Stiens connected on several passes, which nearly set up goals.
“Ryesen was really great,” Tolson said. “… That was really huge for her to come in and create chances for us.”
The Spoofhounds have another test on Thursday when they host Harrisonville.