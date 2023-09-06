MARYVILLE, Mo. — It has been an incredible start to the tennis season for the Spoofhounds. After winning just one match last season, Maryville (3-1; 1-1 MEC) tripled that total in just three days with road wins over Richmond, East (Kansas City) and Lafayette to begin the season on consecutive days.
“It was good,” Maryville No. 1 Carsen Burns said. “I think it boosted our confidence a lot. We walk into matches with a positive attitude. Last year, we weren’t looking forward to anything — we didn’t have any hope.”
The first match of this week provided the Hounds with a look at where the young team has to keep improving this season to continue its growth trajectory. St. Pius X (3-2; 3-1 MEC) handed Maryville its first loss on Wednesday with a 9-0 defeat at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center.
“We have a lot of new faces coming up on varsity, and they have taken to the challenge, and they have succeeded,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “Today was a tough test because we were playing a really good team in St. Pius, but I was really impressed with all the girls being able to play as well as they could.”
The Spoofhounds played short-handed without No. 2 player Chloe Little. That led to the entire lineup behind Burns playing up a spot.
“I think this will help them as we continue through the season, just seeing some harder serves, some harder forehands and backhands,” McGinness said. “So I think that doing this is going to help us progress as the season continues.”
It also changed the doubles arrangement as Burns and freshman Kori Quinlin moved from No. 2 doubles to No. 1 doubles. The pair was coming off back-to-back doubles victories against Lafayette and East.
St. Pius X’s Kiera Dunn and Frances Hess proved up to the challenge of Burns and Quinlin and took an 8-1 victory.
Quinlin, a freshman with Northwest Missouri State coach Mark Rosewell’s tennis camp as her only experience entering the year, says playing with Burns has helped her game early this season.
“It is fun,” Quinlin said. “She has given me pointers and stuff, so that has definitely helped a lot.”
St. Pius X handled the other two doubles matches as well for a 3-0 lead going into singles.
Dunn beat Burns 8-1 in singles.
“Carson is definitely a leader for the team,” McGinness said. “She goes out, she tries hard everyday, her score didn’t necessarily show how well she was playing. She played really well today in both singles and doubles.”
Senior Keagan Wilmes moved up to the No. 2 spot and lost to Manmeet Kaur. Jaci Elston fell to Charli Pyle.
“I have never seen her serve looking so good,” McGinness said of Elston. “I was really impressed with her.”
Quinlin played the closest singles match of the night with an 8-4 loss to No. 3 Hess.
“I could barely serve at first,” Quinlin said. “Now I can at least get it over the net. I had a little bit of experience, not much. But I got a lot better because of the practices.”
Fellow freshman Kate Hannigan lost the No. 5 singles match 8-1 to Avery Smith.
“Kate had to move up and play 5, and she got a game off of her girl too,” McGinness said.
Madison Hennegin had her first chance at varsity action with Little sidelined, and fell to Sofia Mussorici.
“She has always got this positive attitude,” McGinness said. “She always wants to do better and she is always asking me what she can do to get better.”
The Spoofhounds have a busy week as they play Bishop LeBlond on Thursday in St. Joseph then have the Benton Tournament on Friday.
“Our team is definitely going to go somewhere,” Quinlin said. “It has been pretty fun this year. We are doing pretty good.”
Maryville 6, Lafayette 3
Last Wednesday, Maryville beat Lafayette 6-3 in St. Joseph. Chloe Little, Keagan Wilmes, Kori Quinlin and Kate Hannigan won their singles matches.
Carsen Burns and Quinlin, and Jaci Elston and Hannigan won doubles matches.