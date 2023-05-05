KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top of the Midland Empire Conference has been wild this season with Benton, Savannah and Maryville splitting games against each other this season. Maryville beat Savannah, Savannah beat Benton and Benton beat Maryville in their conference matchups which led to a complicated mix atop the MEC.
This week, St. Pius X joined the fray with Savannah and Maryville for the MEC title. While the rest of the league plays each other multiple times in a season, the Warriors play a more varied schedule. They beat Benton earlier this season, but hadn’t faced Savannah or Maryville until this week.
The Warriors played Savannah on Tuesday and didn’t pitch ace Ryan Hamann — electing to save the returning First Team All-MEC pitcher for the Spoofhound matchup on Thursday. Savannah picked up the 9-7 win.
That win leveled the top of the conference with Maryville, Savannah and St. Pius X each having one league loss while Benton was right behind them with two.
That set the table for Thursday's matchup with Maryville and St. Pius X. The Spoofhounds used two of their top pitchers on Tuesday in an extra-innings win over Chillicothe so Blake Katen and Peyton McCollum were unavailable to pitch on Thursday. The Spoofhounds gave the ball to senior Cooper Loe for the start against Hamann.
Maryville jumped on Hamann first with three runs in the top of the first. Canon Creason singled and Adam Patton doubled to put runners on second and third. Katen drove in both with a single.
“He threw an off-speed, and I saw the little spin on it, so I just tried to sit back fundamental-wise and put it up the middle — which worked,” Katen said.
Cooper Gastler singled and Don Allen walked with two outs, and McCollum reached on an error which scored Katen, but the Hounds stranded the bases loaded with a 3-0 lead.
“We started off the game exactly how we wanted to — we just didn’t carry it through the whole game,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said.
The Warriors got one run back in the second inning, but Loe was able to limit the damage and get out of the inning.
After the Hounds stranded two in scoring position, St. Pius X picked up 7-straight hits to open the bottom of the second inning. By the time the inning closed, the Warriors put up seven runs in the frame and took an 8-3 lead.
Maryville stranded five runners in scoring position over the next three innings, but couldn’t get a run-scoring hit.
“We just need somebody to come up with the big hit at the right time,” Plackemeier said.
While Maryville was struggling to cut into the lead, Patton was making it hard for the Warriors to add to it. The senior pitched with runners on most of the night, but didn’t allow a run through his first four innings of relief.
“Just making pitches, trying to keep the team in the game,” Patton said. “They were getting a lot of hits — just finding every hole, it seemed like.”
St. Pius X added on to its lead in the bottom of the sixth with two errors in the outfield leading to three Warrior runs for what would be a 11-3 final score.
“We just need to stay fundamental, get down to the basics and make the routine plays,” Katen said. “… We just need to stay more consistent, back to the fundamentals, and stay true to ourselves and how we play.”
Katen, Creason and Gastler each finished with two hits to lead Maryville while Patton allowed nine hits in five innings and two earned runs with seven strikeouts.
“It seemed like I was in trouble most of the time with runners on and battling through innings,” Patton said.
The win improves St. Pius X to 4-1 in the MEC, matching Savannah’s record. Both teams have games with Lafayette and Chillicothe left.
The loss drops Maryville to 4-2 in the MEC alongside Benton. Benton has a home game with Cameron left while Maryville will travel to Bishop LeBlond on Tuesday. The Hounds also have a non-conference game on Friday at Plattsburg.
District assignments have been released and Maryville is the No. 2 seed in Class 4, District 16 and will play third-seeded Chillicothe at 7 p.m., on May 15 in Lathrop. The top seed is Savannah while Cameron and Lafayette will play in the 4-5 game. The championship game is May 17 at 5 p.m., in Lathrop.
“Using this loss to kinda fuel us in districts,” Patton said of the team’s mindset.