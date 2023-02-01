23-02-02 Wand2.jpg
Buy Now

Park Hill senior Pierce Wand signed with Northwest Missouri State on Wednesday in Kansas City. Pictured, from left, Seth Wand, Jett Wand, Pierce Wand, Boston Wand, Beth Wand and Ian Wand.

 SUBMITTED

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State football makes no secret about preaching ‘family’ with everything they do and crediting that family culture with the success of the program over the years.

During that success has been 18-straight Division-II playoff berths dating back to 2004. The year prior in 2003 saw Seth Wand become the highest drafted player in Bearcat history when the Houston Texans took him with the 75th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

23-02-02 Wand.jpg

Pierce Wand and his father Seth Wand attended Pierce’s signing day on Wednesday at Park Hill High School in Kansas City.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags