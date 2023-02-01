MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State football makes no secret about preaching ‘family’ with everything they do and crediting that family culture with the success of the program over the years.
During that success has been 18-straight Division-II playoff berths dating back to 2004. The year prior in 2003 saw Seth Wand become the highest drafted player in Bearcat history when the Houston Texans took him with the 75th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Wand married fellow Bearcat Beth (Reuter) Wand and when their oldest son, Pierce, was trying to decide where he was going to play his college football, his family recommended their other family.
“I picked Northwest because it is the college my parents went to and they obviously kinda pushed me towards it after all the experiences they had there,” Pierce Wand said. “It has great football that I am right now on scholarship for.”
While Northwest head coach Rich Wright just missed the opportunity to coach Seth Wand — Wright arrived on staff in 2004 when the playoff streak began — Pierce’s father still knows the type of program that Wright runs.
“He said the program is really, really good,” Pierce Wand said of his father’s advice. “Obviously, he had that NFL outlook there with the program. It is a really good program that I am really happy to be a part of this coming fall.”
Pierce Wand is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive tackle from Park Hill High School in Kansas City.
He has the size advantage on his father from when former Bearcat offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Bart Tatum recruited Seth Wand to Northwest as a 240-pound defensive lineman. Seth Wand grew into a 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle in the NFL.
“Definitely get bigger,” Pierce Wand said of his goals once he gets to Maryville. “Some of these guys are already four years ahead of me with the lifting. I just got to hit the weight room. I feel like I can probably keep up with these guys mentally, but size-wise, I got to get in the weight room.”
The soon-to-be Bearcat says that having an NFL player as a father has helped him with the mental side of the game and his technique. Park Hill plays in Missouri’s Class 6, so Wand is no stranger to high-level opponents across from him.
“I think it is really cool,” Wand said. “When I’m playing in a regular high-school game, some of the parents in the stands just yell and all that stuff — thinking they know what’s going on — and usually you go home and they tell you about what they think the bad plays are and stuff. When you go home with my dad, he knows everything, so he is there critiquing my form and everything … which I think is a really cool one-on-one with him.”
Like his father, Pierce Wand takes great pride in his run blocking. He also feels like being a multi-sport athlete at Park Hill has shaped him into a better player.
“I feel like some of my strengths are that I’m pretty fast,” Wand said. “I’m playing lacrosse here in the spring and I can keep up with all the other guys which I am pretty proud of with my size. I stand my ground pretty well against other big guys. I think I’m pretty good in the run offense, getting inside of guys and driving them out.”
Wand says another school he considered was Kansas State University, but his visit to Northwest and the computer-science programs the university offers were what convinced him to follow his parents recommendation and become a Bearcat.
“I first had a couple of game-day visits with Kansas State,” Wand said. “They were interested in me for a while. When I first started the recruiting process, I was looking for engineering because I’ve taken all the highest math and physics classes here at Park Hill and I wanted to do engineering.
“But when it came down to the scholarship visit with Northwest, I decided to take it because it was a pretty good offer and there is a computer-science program, data analytics, that uses the math stuff that I did in high school and really enjoyed.”
The coaches who recruited Wand the heaviest were Wright and offensive line coach Mike Cunningham. Wand says that Cunningham sees a lot of potential in his frame.
“Coach Cunningham kinda liked how I always maintain the first contact off of the line and stuff,” Wand said. “He knew that I have a lot of growth to go. He took one look at my dad, and said that maybe I could be the size of him by my senior year.”
The Class of 2023
Coach Rich Wright joined John Coffey and Matt Tritten on KXCV/KRNW’s Bearcat Network Signing Day Special on Wednesday at A&G Restaurant. Several members of the coaching staff joined to talk about the players.
The following is the entire class with comments on each player by coaches Rich Wright, Todd Sturdy, Chad Bostwick, Brandon Clayton, Mike Cunningham, Zach Martin and Roberto Davis.
Incoming Freshmen
Ethan Stuhr, LB
Springfield, Neb.; 6’3; 210
Bostwick’s Take: “The biggest thing that stands out for me is his length. ... He is a kid that is going to grow into body. Can cover, backs out of the backfield, play in open space and can also play up on the line of scrimmage on a tight end.”
Cooper Loe, LB
Maryville, Mo.; 6’0; 200
Bostwick’s Take: “He is a tough kid. A kid that plays the game the right way. Never came off the field for those guys. To me, that is impressive. A kid that can run the rock as many times as he did and turn around a play an outside linebacker position for them.”
Michael Tillman, DB
St. Louis, Mo.; 5’10; 184
Clayton’s Take: “East St. Louis — very, very tradition(-rich) and proud program. They just won a state championship so that is the type of program he is coming from.”
Grant Berry, DL
Lincoln, Neb.; 6’4; 230
Wright’s Take: “I went to see him just after Christmas. I walked in the weight room and I was like ‘Wow.’ ... The thing that makes me so excited about him is his versatility. He is a big joker and he is going to get bigger.”
Pierce Wand, OL
Kansas City, Mo.; 6’4; 265
Cunningham’s Take: “He is long. He’s got length. His best football is coming up ahead of him. I really believe that.”
Lorenzo Brinkley III, DL
St. Louis, Mo.; 6’1; 280
Wright’s Take: “You watch him put hands to people, and they stop. He throws people around in the interior part of the game. I think he has a lot of upside to him. Interesting story — his father was on the 1993 national championship team for the University of Nebraska and played linebacker. We are excited about him.”
Beau Knobloch, OL
Winterset, Iowa; 6’4; 263
Cunningham’s Take: “Beau was really good when he came down to camp and his dad played here with Coach (Chad) Bostwick at Northwest. He is just a tough, hard-nosed kid and works hard. He is an Ag kid and blue collar. He will fit right in.”
Kaleb McCollough, OL
Humboldt, Iowa; 6’2; 255
Cunningham’s Take: “His film is phenomenal to watch. He is a tough working kid. He had an injury in the last game of the year, but he has got a lot of potential to be one of those inside three kids.”
Michael Murray, WR
Salina, Kan.; 5’10; 163
Sturdy’s Take: “Michael Murray is a small-town Kansas kid who broke Kaden Davis’ 100-meter record. ... He ran 10.67 electronic last year in the state track meet. I think he has a big playmaking ability.”
John Niesen, WR
Olathe, Kan.; 6’3; 195
Sturdy’s Take: “John is a long receiver. He is 6-3. He is a great track guy — quarter miler. He can run really well. Great ball skills. Starts on the basketball team, so a 3-sport athlete at St. James Academy.”
Maximo Filion, WR
Kansas City, Mo.; 6’0; 173
Sturdy’s Take: “Maximo is a great route runner from Park Hill High School. ... I think he is really advanced in his ability to run routes and create separation.”
John Pargo, Jr., DB
Omaha, Neb.; 5’10; 174
Clayton’s Take: “You see this kid and he is yoked. He is put together even at 170. Wrestler too, so he has a toughness to him. Also a track kid, so you are talking about a 3-sport athlete right there. ... He’s a safety. He has really good range. He can run and cover ground.”
Cameron Figgs, DB
Davenport, Iowa; 6’0; 160
Clayton’s Take: “Athleticism. Really good football player. A side note about him, Coach Wright and Coach Sturdy coached his dad when they were at St. Ambrose so there are some ties there as well. A versatile kid who can play corner and can play safety. ... He had some FCS interest early and fell to us.”
Jacob Stockard, DL
Kansas City, Mo.; 6’4; 231
Wright’s Take: “He is a wrestler. You know how I feel about wrestlers. I’ve been around here a long time and I like those guys. He is 33-7 right now in Missouri in the big classification. ... He loves the weight room. He is tough. He is hard-nosed. He played bigger than what he is. ... He is just another kid who wants to be elite and you know how I gravitate to those individuals.”
Jordan Pigram, DL
Jonesboro, Ark.; 6’3; 265
Wright’s Take: “Great frame. Twitchy. Excellent player. He may still have some growth potential in him and has a lot of upside. He is a multi-sport kid.”
Wade Spencer, DL
Kansas City, Mo.; 6’2; 220
Wright’s Take: “Tough. He is relentless. He is a kid that, man, he flies around the football field. He plays like the Energizer Bunny. He is not the biggest kid that we signed, but he is everywhere. When you watch film on him, he is a problem for everybody he plays.”
Jayven Stallings, WR
Kansas City, Mo.; 6’3; 185
Sturdy’s Take: “Jayven had back-to-back years where he was very productive. Another long guy — he’s 6-3. Really excited about him.”
Te’Shaun Porter, RB
Omaha, Neb.; 5’10; 198
Wright’s Take: “There are a lot of high school coaches in the state of Nebraska that felt like he was the best back in the state and that he is one of the better backs that has come out of the state in a long time.”
Langden Kitchen, DL
Huntsville, Mo.; 6’7; 250
Wright’s Take: “He is just a versatile athlete. His upside is going to be tremendous. He is playing multiple sports and not just playing them, but excelling at them. It is going to be fun to get him just concentrated on football. ... You watch some tape on him and he is explosive. He is twitchy.”
Holden Zigmant, DB
Shawnee, Kan.; 5’9; 173
Clayton’s Take: “Winner. Between (Zigmant and Hayden Jay), those are eight state titles right there. Very competitive kid. We had him down early in the summer for a Junior Day and were really impressed with his feet, his ability to cover and be on people and make plays on the ball.”
Gatlin Samuel, TE
Leawood, Kan.; 6’2; 225
Sturdy’s Take: “He is a guy at the tight end position who can really do all of it. He was very productive in the passing game for them. He’s got good ball skills, able to catch the ball and create separation in the passing game. ... I really feel like he is a guys who can put his hand on the ground, block on the line of scrimmage and be effective in the passing game.”
Charlie Wehner, OL
Lee’s Summit, Mo.; 6’5; 274
Cunningham’s Take: “Their team came to Team Camp last summer and we saw him there. He didn’t have a junior tape because he had a knee injury, so we were able to watch his senior film and liked him.”
Ryan Walters, WR
Endora, Iowa; 6’0; 191
Sturdy’s Take: “Ryan was very productive at South Hardin High School there in Iowa. I think he has the ability to play inside and outside.”
Hayden Jay, QB
Shawnee, Kan.; 6’0; 180
Sturdy’s Take: “At the quarterback position, one — he’s a winner. Obviously, his junior and senior year, they won state championships — actually they’ve won four in a row. He knows how to win football games. ... I think he has got a bright, bright future.”
Kamari Smith, OL
St. Louis, Mo.; 6’2; 310
Cunningham’s Take: “Kamari is physical kid. Just on his visit, he is a really neat kid. Really enjoyed being around him. I think he will be about to come in and compete, provide depth and work his way up the depth chart.”
Caleb Bradley, DB
Sarasota, Fla.; 6’0; 170
Clayton’s Take: “He is actually the cousin of Shawn (Bane Jr.), so there are some family ties there. Shawn reached out to us about him. ... He is a track kid too — his sister is actually getting recruited by LSU to run track, she is a year younger. Speed just runs in that family. ... Physicality. You watch him run down on kickoff and knock the crap out of people. He can cover people. I think his upside is tremendous.”
JJ Rodriguez, OL
St. Robert, Mo.; 6’4; 265
Cunningham’s Take: “JJ was just here on Friday. He was a late kid that we found about. He is a military kid who moved all over and he didn’t have a lot of film from his junior year, but Coach Martin found out about him and the next thing you know, he’s here.”
Cole Reilly, LB
Lincoln, Neb.; 6’1; 215
Bostwick’s Take: “A kid that is an athlete. He can play inside, he can play outside. ... He has a high football IQ. ... He can bring it. Like I said, he gets there with bad intentions. He is a kid that is going to grow even more and grow into his body. I think he is going to be a heck of a player for us.”
Andrew Monsivais, OL
Ankeny, Iowa; 6’0; 270
Sturdy’s Take: “He is an early enrollee. He is doing awesome already. He’s fit right in with our guys. ... Phenomenal player for his age. He’s got a bright, bright future here.”
Transfers
Austin McKinney, DB
Saddleback College
Battle Creek, Mich.; 6’2; 205
Clayton’s Take: “Austin is extremely talented athletically. I think you will see that the moment you turn his film on. He is a Power-5 talented kid who fell to the Division-II ranks. He is explosive. He loves football. He will be one who will be in your office before you get there yourself. He wants to get in. He wants to learn. ... He is physical. He is a playmaker. He can fly around.”
Tyce Hoover, TE
Hutchison C.C.
Manhattan, Kan.; 6’4, 250
Sturdy’s Take: “Great program. They are used to winning (JUCO National Runners-Up at Hutchison). ... He’s got length and he’s got size. Again, a guy that I think is going to be effective at being an every down guy for us.”
Chas Carlgren, TE
Butler Community College
Concordia, Kan.; 6’3; 250
Sturdy’s Take: “He is a kid who already has some size and he is very effective in blocking and doing the things at the point of attack and line of scrimmage. ... I think that he is a very competitive kid and a tough kid — things that we look for out of that position.”