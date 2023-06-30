23-07-06 Swim Grace 13-14 lede.jpg
Mariah Dirks, Grace Wright and Lola Alvarez celebrate the Sharks' 13-14 girls freestyle relay record on Wednesday at the Maryville Aquatic Center. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Few records on the Maryville Sharks all-time leaderboard had been around as long as the 13-14 girls relay records. Rachel Fink, Jenny Zweifel, Kara Nance and Courtney Cohen’s 1:07.78 in the medley and 1:01.09 in the freestyle had each stood since 2003.

On Wednesday night, Lola Alvarez, Claire Walter, Mariah Dirks and Jaidaci Wilmes took both records down in their second to last opportunity.

