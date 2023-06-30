MARYVILLE, Mo. — Few records on the Maryville Sharks all-time leaderboard had been around as long as the 13-14 girls relay records. Rachel Fink, Jenny Zweifel, Kara Nance and Courtney Cohen’s 1:07.78 in the medley and 1:01.09 in the freestyle had each stood since 2003.
On Wednesday night, Lola Alvarez, Claire Walter, Mariah Dirks and Jaidaci Wilmes took both records down in their second to last opportunity.
“It feels really good,” Walter said. “We’ve been trying to beat them for a while so it feels good to beat them finally.”
In the medley relay, the record came with a 1:07.50, as the quartet won by over 31 seconds over their Savannah counterparts.
“We knew it would come one of these times,” Walter said. “… We all just put our all into our 25. That really helped that we had everyone swimming their best.”
With the freestyle race, Sharks coach Grace Wright knew her girls would need someone to push them for that record. So the coaching staff with Wright, Nate Brown, Ainsley Watkins and Brayden Hanf took the lane next to the 13-14 girls with the intent to set a minute pace for the girls.
“I think it helped,” Walter said. “We went faster trying to beat them.”
They did just that with the younger girls just behind their coaches for much of the race until the final moments of the actor league when Dirks touched the wall before Wright as Wright looked over to see if they were going to do it.
“I said, you know what if they are going to beat this record, they need to push themselves and someone has to be next to them,” Wright said.
When the time of 1:00.29 was read, Wright immediately hugged Dirks and they celebrated with Alvarez and Watkins while the rest of the team came over from the other side of the pool.
“It was amazing,” Wright said. “They started swimming that relay at the beginning of the season. I just saw it. I knew they were something special and that they were close. I knew they could do it if they pushed themselves hard enough and they did that tonight.”
Dirks ended the night as one of four Sharks to win four individual events. She won the backstroke, butterfly, and both freestyle events. Olivia Jennings in the 8-and-under division, Creed Wonderly in the 9-10 division and Cora Feick in the 11-12 division were the other swimmers to win four races.
In the 8-and-under division, Samuel Green won the breaststroke. Elara Chase won the breaststroke and Ryleigh Bostwick won the backstroke in the 9-10 girls division.
Jayden Ashby won the backstroke for the 11-12 boys and Wilmes added to her relay titles with a breaststroke win — giving the 13-14 girls a clean sweep of all seven events. Connolly Mayfield won the butterfly and 100-meter freestyle for the 13-14 boys.
In the 18-and-up division, Austin David won the butterfly and freestyle while Nino Coniglio won the butterfly.
The Sharks wrap up their season on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Maryville Invitational at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
“I’m so excited,” Wright said. “I can not wait to see all these kids drop times and have so much fun. One last little hurrah before we end it.”