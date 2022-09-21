This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Will Walker didn’t want the 2017 State Championship that he quarterbacked the Maryville Spoofhounds to be the last time he was a part of a football team.
That is why in 2018 as a freshman at Northwest Missouri State, Walker — who was working on the golf course at Mozingo Lake at the time — listened when another former Spoofhound Brady Archer told Walker about a potential job with the Bearcat football team working in the equipment room.
“First thing I thought was that it sounded a lot better than getting up at 5:30 in the morning and cutting grass,” Walker said.
Walker began as a volunteer, working for Tucker Peve. The next season, Peve brought Walker on the road with the team and began showing him the ropes.
“That is when I started to realize that I kinda like doing this,” Walker said. “It was good to just be around football. I’ve always been around sports so it was great to stay around football.”
When Peve told Northwest that he was leaving to take another job in August, he also began training Walker to be his successor. Walker was working at the Baltimore Ravens’ training camp, but spent time on the phone with Peve who was training him on everything involved with the Director of Equipment Operations job.
“It all happened pretty quickly,” Walker said. “Tucker let me know as soon as he let Northwest know. He called me and basically gave me the rundown. He asked me if I was interested. When he first asked, I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m only 23 and I don’t know if I’m ready.’ But then I thought about it that day and called him back the next day and said that I think I was going to try and apply for it.
“We talked for a little bit and he said that if I was going to apply for it, he was going to have to run me through a lot of stuff. As a student manager, I helped out a lot, but there is a lot of stuff that Tucker did behind the scenes that I didn’t have a hand in. … When I was in Baltimore, Tucker and I, we’d call for roughly an hour every night. I would just pick his brain on everything.”
On September 11, Peve posted his farewell to Northwest on his social media. Two days later, Walker, who has his Sports Management bachelor’s degree from Northwest and is working towards his masters, announced that he had accepted the position.
The position oversees all equipment operations for Northwest, but graduate assistants and assistant coaches help a lot with the other sports according to Walker. The main focus especially in the fall revolves around football.
“I’m responsible for all sports,” Walker explained. “A lot of the other sports have GA’s and assistant coaches who do more of the hands-on stuff — like practice stuff. But I’m the director of all equipment. It is mainly football, but a little bit of other stuff too.”
Walker’s first official game in the role was Saturday’s home game against Central Missouri and a special one for equipment with the red paw on the helmets to honor Scott Bostwick. Walker will have his first road trip with his new title his weekend as the Bearcats travel to Central Oklahoma.