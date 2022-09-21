22-09-22 NWFB Will Walker2.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State Director of Equipment Operations Will Walker works on the sideline last Saturday during the Bearcats' game with Central Missouri at Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Will Walker didn’t want the 2017 State Championship that he quarterbacked the Maryville Spoofhounds to be the last time he was a part of a football team.

That is why in 2018 as a freshman at Northwest Missouri State, Walker — who was working on the golf course at Mozingo Lake at the time — listened when another former Spoofhound Brady Archer told Walker about a potential job with the Bearcat football team working in the equipment room.

22-09-22 NWFB Will Walker.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State Director of Equipment Operations Will Walker works on the sideline last Saturday during the Bearcats' game with Central Missouri at Bearcat Stadium. 
22-09-22 NWFB Will Walker3.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State Director of Equipment Operations Will Walker works on the sideline last Saturday prior to the Bearcats' game with Central Missouri at Bearcat Stadium. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags