TARKIO, Mo. — Developing depth on the Nodaway Valley boys track and field team has been a key all season as junior Riley Blay works himself into form. Last season, the Thunder developed Dawson Fast and James Herr, who’s points at state helped the Thunder earn a state trophy.
This season, Blay returns as a favorite to rack up state points, but he likely won’t be able to win that trophy by himself. Friday’s Indian Relays displayed that the help for Blay is coming along well.
Junior Reece Walker ran his personal-best twice in the 200-meter dash with a 25.68 in the preliminaries and a 25.48 in the finals to edge out senior Blake Bohannon and win the race.
“It is an exciting feeling,” Walker said.
Bohannon wasn’t without a title of his own though as Bohannon won the high jump with a 1.78-meter jump. He was second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter dash.
“It was just a good day, I guess,” Bohannon said. “… I just try to improve each little track practice that I get and get better at the events that I do."
Dylan Walker was about to take second in the pole vault with a 2.74-meter vault.
“He has been continuing to improve with that,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said.
Blay came away with three titles in the 800-, 1,600-, and 3,200-meter runs.
The reigning state champion in all three events didn’t run season-bests in any event, but felt good about his runs as he builds up his fitness following an injury which held him out early this season.
“I’m rounding back into form,” Blay said. “I’m in a better spot than I was last week. I’m starting to double-up, triple-up better than I was at the beginning of the year.”
Blay was pushed early in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs by Mound City junior Keaton Zembles who medaled at state in both races next year. Blay says Zembles’ pressure helps him as he gets ready for the state environment.
“I love having Keaton to compete with,” Blay said. “That 800 is so much fun. I love how fast we run."
In the girls’ events, sophomore Ava Graham took second in the shot put and fourth in the discus while Charlea Johnson was eighth in the discus. Sophomore Reganne Fast was fourth in the high jump and sixth in the 800-meter dash.
The Thunder will compete at Stanberry’s Bulldog Relays on Tuesday before going to Mound City for the Panther Relays on Friday.