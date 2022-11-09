MARYVILLE, Mo. — Rylee Vierthaler has grown up in a winning basketball culture. The Maryville Spoofhounds had their first winning season since 2012 the year before Vierthaler put on a varsity uniform — since then she and her teammates have turned that into four-straight winning seasons.
Vierthaler wasn’t ready for the winning to end, and on Wednesday morning, made it official as she signed with one of the most-successful Division-II women’s basketball programs in the country, Central Missouri.
“It is a huge factor,” Vierthaler said. “You love the winning culture. You want to see a team with a winning culture. For the last few years, I’ve played on teams with winning cultures and that has led me to love that. After talking the girls and the coaches, I know that they all want that and they have the same goal that I do.”
Vierthaler visited Warrensburg last year and that helped her make her decision.
“From the visit, I kinda already knew that was where I wanted to go,” Vierthaler said. “I loved the campus. I loved the atmosphere. I loved the girls. I loved the coaches. All of it just kinda clicked.”
Last season, the Spoofhound star averaged 13.7 points per game, shooting 39.6 percent from three while grabbing 7.2 rebounds and dishing out 2.2 assists per game.
“It is a great day to celebrate Rylee,” Spoofhound coach Kelly Obley said. “She works extremely hard, so just getting to celebrate all that hard work and honor her today was special.”
She and fellow senior Anastyn Pettlon led the Spoofhounds to the district championship game in a season that the team was replacing 2022 Miss Show-Me Basketball Serena Sundell, who is currently a sophomore at Kansas State. Obley says the team is proud of the leaders they have been able to cultivate in recent years and keep the program’s winning ways going.
“I think back to a couple years ago when we were here for Serena Sundell’s signing,” Obley said. “Rylee was under her wing and now Rylee is in the mentor role for for some of our younger players. It is just a system that keeps building.”
With her senior season getting underway at the end of the month, Vierthaler was happy to have signing day taken care of before the team takes the floor on November 28 in the the Savannah Tournament.
With Vierthaler and Pettlon as their senior captains, the Spoofhounds return all five starters from last season and their rest of their rotation.
“Now I can just focus on my season, I don’t have to focus on anything outside of it,” Vierthaler said. “I can focus on getting better in the gym and doing my best for my team.”