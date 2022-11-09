22-11-10 Rylee signing.jpg
Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler signed with the Central Missouri women’s basketball program on Wednesday at the Hound Pound. Pictured, front from left, her mother Rebecca Vierthaler, Rylee Vierthaler, her father Brian Vierthaler, Spoofhound coach Kelly Obley; back; Kansas Elite coach Ben Griswold, and her brothers Kyle Vierthaler and Lucas Vierthaler.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Rylee Vierthaler has grown up in a winning basketball culture. The Maryville Spoofhounds had their first winning season since 2012 the year before Vierthaler put on a varsity uniform — since then she and her teammates have turned that into four-straight winning seasons.

Vierthaler wasn’t ready for the winning to end, and on Wednesday morning, made it official as she signed with one of the most-successful Division-II women’s basketball programs in the country, Central Missouri.

