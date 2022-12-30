23-01-05 MHS Rylee9.jpg
Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler sets up to make a move a on Northwest-Grand Island defender on Thursday in Crete, Nebraska.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CRETE, Neb. — The Spoofhounds pride themselves on their team defense and ability to share the ball and create good shots, but sometimes when the shots aren’t falling, it is nice to have that go-to option to get everything on track.

On Thursday night, that player was senior forward Rylee Vierthaler. Vierthaler shined in the opening round of the Doane University Holiday Tournament in Crete, Nebraska, with 18 points (5-of-7 from 3-point range) and eight rebounds to lead the Spoofhounds to a 36-30 victory over Northwest-Grand Island.

