CRETE, Neb. — The Spoofhounds pride themselves on their team defense and ability to share the ball and create good shots, but sometimes when the shots aren’t falling, it is nice to have that go-to option to get everything on track.
On Thursday night, that player was senior forward Rylee Vierthaler. Vierthaler shined in the opening round of the Doane University Holiday Tournament in Crete, Nebraska, with 18 points (5-of-7 from 3-point range) and eight rebounds to lead the Spoofhounds to a 36-30 victory over Northwest-Grand Island.
“Rylee Vierthaler is so hard to guard because she has the strength for her inside game and then obviously, she is a great outside shooter too,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “So it is good to see her hit those five 3s because the looks that she got were swung through a couple different players. Seeing that ball movement is important.”
Defense was the name of the game early — defense and the play-making of Maryville senior Anastyn Pettlon. Maryville didn’t allow a single field goal from Northwest in the first quarter.
“It was going to be a group effort to contain the basketball against a team that likes to dribble-drive and defensively be able to rebound out of that,” Obley said. “The girls did a good job of securing that rebound.”
Pettlon had the first five points for Maryville then dished an assist to Vierthaler for a 3-pointer for a 10-2 lead after one quarter.
Two 3-pointers from Viking guard Avyn Urbanski cut the lead to 10-8, but the Hounds switched sophomore Jalea Price onto Urbanski and she hounded the Viking star with Maryville playing an array of different defenses behind her.
“(Urbanski) is a great player because she can hit the 3-pointer, but she is also a strong driver,” Obley said. “Jalea had a tough assignment matching up on her, but I think she did really well.”
Northwest did not score again for the rest of the half as Maryville finished the second quarter on an 8-0 run. Vierthaler had both a shot from behind the arc and an old-fashioned 3-point play.
The Hounds also got a lift from junior Ava Dumke to close the half as she scored off an assist from Pettlon. Dumke missed the entire volleyball season with a torn ACL and has seen her minutes limited to start the basketball season.
“ACL tears are hard and they take a long time, but I’m starting to get more trust in myself and people are starting to trust me more,” Dumke said. “I’m excited to get on the floor as much as I can and try to fight to get my spot back.”
Dumke says the knee is beginning to feel like it used to and is excited for what the second half of the season holds.
“Honestly, sometimes I can’t even tell that it is injured anymore,” Dumke said. “Obviously, it is a little scary at some points and it is hard to move at others, but most of the time now when I’m playing, I like black out and I don’t remember until afterwards and I’m like, ‘Oh, it feels like we are back to normal.’ That is really exciting and a big relief, because it used to not be that way.”
Maryville made it a 16-0 run with the first eight points of the second half for a 26-8 lead.
Northwest kept fighting though and cut the lead to 10 at 28-18 to begin the fourth quarter, but Vierthaler answered with a 3-pointer. Urbanski responded with a 3-pointer on the other end, but Vierthaler made it back-to-back possessions with her own 3s.
“My teammates were setting really good screens for shots and they were just finding the shooters whenever the defense would collapse,” Vierthaler said. “I can really only give (the credit) to my teammates because they were looking for me.”
That response was enough to salt the game away although Northwest made it closer as the Spoofhounds went 0-for-3 from the foul line in the last 75 seconds and had a turnover.
“It takes a special group to be able to earn a hard-fought win when maybe some of the shots that you take every day, and usually go in for you, don’t,” Obley said. “So I am proud of the way that this team responded and the growth that they’ve shown.”
In addition to Vierthaler’s 18, Pettlon had nine, Price had three and Ryesen Stiens, Rylee Hornbuckle and Dumke each had two.
“Last year, if we weren’t shooting, it typically didn’t mean too good of things for us,” Vierthaler said. “But this year, it shows our growth that we can beat a team even when we aren’t shooting our best.”
Maryville advances to its third-straight Doane championship game. After the Hounds won it in 2020, Omaha Skutt beat them last season. The Hounds get Skutt again this season, who is the No. 1 ranked team in Nebraska’s second-largest classification. Skutt beat Crete 55-25 on Thursday.
“I really enjoy coming to this tournament,” Vierthaler said. “It is something new, something different, and we see teams that we don’t typically see.”