CAMERON, Mo. — Maryville’s two seniors have joined an exclusive club in the history of Spoofhound basketball, and fittingly, Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler accomplished their 1,000-point milestones within two weeks of each other.
“It means a lot,” Vierthaler said. “We’ve been playing together since — I can’t even tell you when. It means a lot to get it when in the same timeframe and also for her to be the one to give me the assist means a lot.”
Vierthaler joined her friend and teammate in the first quarter of Maryville’s 49-31 win over Lawson (12-8).
“So happy for Rylee Vierthaler to get that historic mark,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “Scoring 1,000 points is a really big deal. Rylee works hard every single day in practice. She is a tremendous leader. She is a great person and she works really, really hard in the gym on her own.”
The dynamic duo of Spoofhound seniors have not just racked up the individual accolades during their careers on the hardwood.
Pettlon and Vierthaler have a chance to win more games in a Spoofhound uniform than any player since the class of 2012. The duo has 65 wins currently — five short of the Class of 2021 with Serena Sundell and Emily Cassavaugh.
“Anastyn is also such a great leader for us,” Obley said. “She sets the tone for our competitiveness. She is in the gym all the time on her own and she really pushes herself all the time to be the best. For her to get that 1,000-point mark too is just something that I’m so proud of her for.”
The seniors have had to carry a big load on offense this season, but on Monday, they had help from the underclassmen. Vierthaler fed sophomore Addison Weldon for the game’s first bucket. With the game tied at 4-4, sophomore Ryesen Stiens, who has made a home in the short corner this season, expanded her range for a corner 3-pointer.
“They work really hard in practice getting those reps,” Obley said of the supporting cast. “For them to be able to show that in a game and have the awareness to look at the rim is important.”
Pettlon added two quick buckets and the lead was 11-4. Lawson battled back to within 11-8 early in the second quarter, but sophomore Jalea Price hit a 3-pointer before Vierthaler and Price each scored on the interior for a 18-8 lead.
The margin was 21-13 at halftime and Vierthaler’s first 3-pointer of the night on an assist from Price made it 26-15.
The Cardinals would not go away in the third quarter though and battled back to within 30-25 before Price made a steal and layup, and Pettlon closed the quarter with a 3-pointer with four seconds on the clock.
Pettlon opened the fourth quarter just like she closed the third — hitting two more threes in succession. The sharp shooting fueled a 17-2 Spoofhound run to extend the lead to 47-27.
“My teammates did a good job moving the ball around to get me open and be able to hit those shots,” Pettlon said.
Pettlon finished with a game-high 20 points while Price and Vierthaler each had 11. Stiens added three while Ava Dumke and Weldon had two each.
“They were key players today,” Vierthaler said of the depth. “They brought some more energy from the bench when we needed it.”
Maryville will finish the Cameron Shootout with Smithville on Wednesday, in a rematch of a game earlier this year that the Warriors won 52-45, and Cameron on Friday.
“We are ready for the rematch,” Vierthaler said. “We played them earlier in the season and we want to see how much we’ve so we are ready for it.”
Maryville 37, Savannah 22
Last Friday, the Spoofhounds picked up a Highway-71 rivalry victory over Savannah 37-22.
Rylee Vierthaler led Maryville with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Addison Weldon added 11 points while Jalea Price had seven, Anastyn Pettlon had four and Rylee Hornbuckle had four.
Bishop LeBlond 43, Maryville 36
Despite 15 points from Rylee Vierthaler and 14 from Anastyn Pettlon, the Spoofhounds fell just short against the No. 1 team in Class 2 last Thursday with a 43-36 loss to Bishop LeBlond.
Jalea Price added six points and Ryesen Stiens had one.