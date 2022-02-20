MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville junior Rylee Vierthaler announced her college commitment on Sunday night. She will continue her basketball career at the University of Central Missouri.
Vierthaler made the announcement on her Twitter account where she posted: “Excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Central Missouri. Thankful for my teammates, coaches and family for believing and encouraging me along this journey. Can’t wait to be a Jennie!”
This season, Vierthaler leads the Spoofhounds in points (14.6 per game) and rebounds (7.1 per game). She is shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line.
Vierthaler has helped lead the Spoofhounds to a 14-8 record this season and is 57-16 in her career.
Central Missouri is the most successful women’s basketball program in the history of the MIAA with 12 regular-season titles and eight tournament titles. The school has national titles in 1984 and 2018.
Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer has over 350 career victories.
Vierthaler is the third Spoofhound player in the last couple years to commit to play college basketball, joining Serena Sundell at Kansas State University and Emily Cassavaugh at North Central Missouri College.
The Spoofhounds continue their season on Thursday when they travel to Chillicothe before beginning district play on Saturday by hosting Cameron.