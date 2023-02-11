23-02-16 Girls MHS Clara5.jpg
Maryville senior Clara Viau turns Excelsior Springs' Bailee Baxter in the closing moment of the third period on Friday night in Kearney. 

KEARNEY, Mo. — Maryville seniors and first-year wrestlers Abby Swink and Clara Viau made their Class 1 District 4 Tournament debuts on Friday night in Kearney. Each wrestler had a tough draw in her first match, but impressed coach Adrean Eskew.

“Our mindset going into both of those matches was great, and that is what you are going to have to have in a long tournament like this with the 2-dayer,” Eskew said.

