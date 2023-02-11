KEARNEY, Mo. — Maryville seniors and first-year wrestlers Abby Swink and Clara Viau made their Class 1 District 4 Tournament debuts on Friday night in Kearney. Each wrestler had a tough draw in her first match, but impressed coach Adrean Eskew.
“Our mindset going into both of those matches was great, and that is what you are going to have to have in a long tournament like this with the 2-dayer,” Eskew said.
Viau (11-12) ended up wrestling in one of the most exciting matches of the tournament as she took on Excelsior Springs junior Bailee Baxter (21-13). After a scoreless first period, Baxter scored a takedown in the second period and rode out Viau for a 2-0 lead.
The Spoofhound senior was grimacing as the period ended and favoring her shoulder, but with Baxter choosing bottom in the third period, Viau knew she had to find a way to turn her opponent to her back.
Viau rode tough and tried to lock up a cradle several times with Baxter fighting it off. As the final seconds of the match ticked away, Viau got the cradle locked up and turned Baxter to her back for a 3-count and three points.
“Super, super proud of the way she came out,” Eskew said. “It wasn’t an easy match. She had a tough girl right off the bat, and she didn’t change the way she came out and wrestled.”
Baxter fought back and scored an escape as time expired in the third period for a 3-3 tie and overtime. Eskew argued the escape call, but the call stood and Viau prepared for her first overtime experience as a wrestler.
“I’d never gone into overtime,” Viau said. “It is very exhausting, but you just kinda go into a mindset where you just keep going. You don’t even realize what you are doing, but you still do it at the same time. You just got to go.”
The first 60-second overtime session ended with the score still 3-3. Viau chose neutral for the first 30-second portion of the second overtime. Neither wrestler scored in that period either.
Baxter chose bottom in the second 30-second period. She scored the escape in 11 seconds and held off Viau’s attacks to secure a 4-3 win.
“It could have gone either way, but I was super proud of the way she came out against a really good opponent,” Eskew said.
Swink (11-17) finished the day for Maryville with a match against Odessa junior Brianna Ford (30-14). The pair nearly immediately locked up their upper bodies. Swink looked like she was about in position to throw Ford, but the Odessa grappler struck first.
“I think I just hesitated too much,” Swink said. “I should have just went for it. That is another thing I learned — don’t hesitate, just go for it.”
Ford put Swink straight onto her back and the Spoofhound was unable to fight out of it against the tournament’s second seed.
“For Abby, it is all about keeping a good mentality,” Eskew said. “She does a good job of getting prepared before matches and she honestly did a lot of great things right before she got thrown. But you live and die by the headlock, and unfortunately, we were on the opposite side of that.”
Viau and Swink each continue their tournaments on Saturday in wrestlebacks. Each needs to win three matches to advance to the Class 1 State Tournament.
“Now you are on the backside,” Eskew said. “Now you have to fight harder.”
Swink’s road begins in a match with Plattsburg sophomore Tesha Traub (8-24). If she wins that match, she gets the winner of Excelsior Springs freshman Aryana Davis (12-15) and Kearney senior Danica Green (12-15). If she wins her first two matches, the most likely opponent for a spot in state is Smithville freshman Adalee Pickett (25-21), who has to wrestle the state No. 1-ranked 155-pounder Justice Brewer (49-1) in the semifinals.
Viau’s path is stacked with wrestlers with winning records beginning with Stanberry junior Lexi Kirwan (17-9). If Viau wins that, she faces the winner of Lafayette County sophomore Annalynn Schloman (27-19) and Kearney freshman Gracie Danner (16-21). A potential match to go to state would pit Viau against the loser of Lathrop junior McKayla Knight (35-6) and Lexington freshman Elizabeth Hager (30-18).