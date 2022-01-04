MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the benefits of Austin Meyer playing a 10-person rotation is that Northwest Missouri State has plenty of potential answers for what opponents are doing to the Bearcats in any particular game.
Monday’s problem solver was freshman point guard Evelyn Vazquez.
“All year, it has been ‘hey, make the most of your time in whether it is five minutes or 25 minutes,’ and I think our kids are doing that,” Meyer said. “That is tough as a player sometimes when you may only play eight or nine minutes. Everyone wants to play more than that, but these kids are bought in to ‘hey, let me make the most of my time out there and then the next group will go in.’”
Pittsburg State senior Tristan Gegg was on fire in the first half in Bearcat Arena on Monday with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting with two assists and no turnovers. The speedy 5-foot-7 guard is fifth in the MIAA in scoring this season and early on, it felt like the Bearcats had no answer for her.
“She is such an elite shooter and she can shoot it from pretty much anywhere on the floor,” Meyer said. “Even if she is four or five feet behind the line and she catches it, she is still good from there.”
But in the second half, it was Vazquez who sparked the Bearcats to a 66-62 victory. She ended up playing a career-high in minutes and spent nearly all of them making Gegg’s life as uncomfortable as possible.
“Even though she is giving up a little size, she is really quick,” Meyer said of Vazquez. “She has a knack for making plays. She is one of of those kids in our defense where sometimes we say, ‘don’t just do what we tell you to do, go do your thing a little bit.’”
In the second half, Gegg was 3-of-10 for eight points and had a pair of turnovers with no assists.
“The main key for defending her, because obviously she was shooting way off the line, was just being up,” Vazquez said. “We’d rather give her two points than three point, so just run her off the line and play pressure defense.”
At halftime, Northwest (11-2; 6-1 MIAA) did hold a 39-38 lead despite the defense’s struggles. Another bench piece, Emma Atwood, was the offensive spark in the opening 20 minutes.
The redshirt freshman, who sports a large knee brace after suffering an injury in the season opener, exploded for nine points in the first half and was 4-of-4 shooting.
“We had a good first half and we wanted to have an even better second half,” Vazquez said.
The Gorillas (9-5; 4-4 MIAA) appeared ready to pull away in the third quarter when a Sydnee Crain jumper put them up seven with 2:14 left in the period.
The Bearcats responded, and it started with Vazquez drawing a foul and knocking down a foul shot. Senior Mallory McConkey added two more from the charity stripe and another of Meyer’s super-subs, Jillian Fleming, hit a three to pull with one.
Vazquez then made a steal and hit a jumper on the other end to cap the 8-0 run and put the Bearcats up by one. The Gorillas finished the quarter with two free throws and held a 55-54 lead going into the fourth.
McConkey scored on a layup to retake the lead and with the shot clock expiring, center Paityn Rau dialed up a long 3-pointer for a 59-55 lead. McConkey added another free throw for a 4-point cushion.
“She is a good 3-point shooter, she really is,” Meyer said of Rau.
The Bearcats held Pittsburg State scoreless for the first eight minutes and 24 seconds of the fourth quarter. The Gorillas finally got on the board with 1:36 left and cut the lead to three.
McConkey answered with a pair of foul shots and after Pittsburg State got back within three, McConkey pulled out her favorite move with a turnaround jumper in the paint to push the margin back to five.
“She is as good as anybody one-on-one,” Meyer said of McConkey.
Gegg hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, but the Bearcats got the ball to 85 percent foul shooter Molly Hartnett and the second-year freshman made both to put the game out of reach.
The win snaps a 17-game losing skid to Pittsburg State for Northwest.
“Whether we lost to them 40 times or 60 times or three times, we just come into the game thinking we are going to win,” Vazquez said. “We aren’t thinking, ‘Oh, we lost to them 17 times.’ It is a different attitude for all the girls.”
McConkey finished with a game-high 16 points. Atwood and Vazquez each had nine points.
“Coming in, we knew that we’d be better than our previous years and we knew that we all had the tenacity to get better,” Vazquez said.
Another key part of the bench was freshman Kelsey Fields who pulled in a team-high nine rebounds in 13 minutes.
“She is really good,” Meyer said. “She is a freshman and is only going to get better.”
Northwest has only played two true road games this season, splitting at Lincoln and Central Missouri. The Bearcats now get the chance to prove themselves on the road with a game at Washburn (5-7; 3-3 MIAA) on Thursday, a trip to Emporia State (9-5; 4-4 MIAA) on Saturday and a next Wednesday date at No. 5 Fort Hays State (11-1; 5-1 MIAA).
“I don’t think anybody is satisfied with where we are now,” Meyer said. “They just want to keep getting better every day.”