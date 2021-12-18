MARYVILLE, Mo. — “The ball just went in the hole. You can say this, that or the other thing, but at the end of the day, sometimes you just make shots.”
That’s how Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum simplified the Bearcats’ historic shooting performance in a 101-63 thrashing of Missouri Western, who was previously 4-0 in MIAA play.
The Bearcats set a program record with a 72.9 percent field-goal percentage for the game. They were 58.8 percent from 3-point range and 95.5 percent from the free-throw line.
“We are starting to slowly find ourselves a little bit offensively and defensively,” McCollum said.
The leader in putting the ball in the hole was a familiar name with National Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins. The junior point guard scored 36 points on 12-of-15 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3 and 8-of-8 from the charity stripe.
“Our whole team allows him to be who he is,” McCollum said.
Early on though, the Griffons (8-5; 4-1 MIAA) sold out to do everything they could to stop Hudgins and that included having Reese Glover face-guard the star point guard.
Hudgins wasn’t worried about the additional attention, because he knew it would help his teammates thrive.
“We have players on our team who can score the ball, can facilitate and can do it all,” Hudgins said. “They do that. They work without me just fine and I love to see it. If someone face-guards me, it is 4-on-4 and I’ll take my guys all day.”
Hudgins’ mindset is an example of what McCollum says makes this program what it is.
"That just defines our program,” McCollum said. “They are extremely unselfish and they want for the success of each other. When you do that, you are able to be fairly special. You just don't see that a lot now, and our group is fortunate enough to do that consistently."
The teammate who unsurprisingly took the playmaking torch was junior guard Diego Bernard. The All-American candidate himself, Bernard scored the first four points of the game for the Bearcats and then came up with a steal and assist to Wes Dreamer.
“He has a very good feel for the game and he understands how to play off of people,” McCollum said. “Justin Pitts had a lot of that where he was really good at playing off others.”
On the next Griffon possession, the 6-foot Bernard blocked a shot from the 6-foot-8 Griffon post player Alex John. Playing bigger than his height was a constant for Bernard on Saturday with him drawing the defensive assignment on 6-foot-5 forward Caleb Bennett who was Bernard’s teammate at Lafayette High School.
McCollum was amused after the game at the thought that any defensive matchup would be too big for Bernard to handle.
“Not a lot of people as strong as him — regardless of his weight or whatever, he is pretty tough,” McCollum said with a chuckle.
A Bernard 3-pointer put the Bearcats in front 11-6. The Bearcats slowly began to pull away and a steal and layup by Isaiah Jackson extended the lead to 30-19 with 7:13 left in the first quarter. Jackson then finished an alley-oop from Dreamer for a 13-point lead.
Northwest took a 15-point lead into halftime and the second half quickly became ridiculous with the Bearcats making their first eight shots of the second half including back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from Hudgins.
“In the second half, we just started going,” Hudgins said.
Byron Alexander had a 3-point play on the next trip and the lead grew to 28 with 12:52 left to play. Alexander was injured early in the season, but looked like himself on Saturday.
“I thought Byron was great today,” McCollum said.
With 9:28 left, Alexander showed that he is completely healthy again and finished an alley-oop from Bernard on a fastbreak after Alexander made a steal. The dunk made the lead 78-44.
“Something crazy is going to happen when DB is going and Coach Mac just let him free,” Hudgins said. “… We’ve all seen it for four years. DB is something special.”
The lead grew to 41 with three minutes left on a 3-pointer from Christian Stanislav.
Aside from Hudgins’ 36 points, Luke Waters had 18, Bernard had 14 and Dreamer had 10.
The Bearcats will enjoy their holiday break and be back on the floor at Bearcat Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 29, against St. Mary.
“We just want to compete,” Hudgins said. “This was the last game before break. We wanted to have a good feeling leaving Maryville. And we did just that. We are going to come back and get even better.
“… Mac said it was a pretty good Christmas present for him, so I’m happy for him.”