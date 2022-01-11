STANBERRY, Mo. — From Sarah Langford’s first six points of the game until the Swinford sisters capped it with the final seven points of the night, Platte Valley was dominant in a 68-8 victory over Albany in the first round of the Stanberry Tournament.
“I thought our focus level was high,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We took care of the basketball and were pretty efficient offensively."
Langford’s 6-0 start was the start to a first-half avalanche where for the second game in a row, Platte Valley didn’t allow any points until the final minute of the second quarter.
Offensively, Platte Valley (12-0) sliced through Albany (0-11) with its zone offense. All-State forward Maggie Collins assisted on two of the first three baskets of the game.
“It is always great knowing that everyone on the team is always willing to share the ball, knowing that the posts can get the guards the ball for a shot and the guards can give the posts the ball for a shot,” Collins said. “I like that our new offense and all of our sets really help open the floor up for those different passing lanes.”
The passing is something that Pedersen has been very happy with from his group which won its 43rd-straight game after last season’s undefeated state-championship season.
“We do a nice job of sharing the ball and I don’t think there is a selfish girl on that team, so it is just a matter of finding who is going to help off of where and finding that open player,” Pedersen said.
Defensively, Platte Valley took the press off early on in the game, but their quick hands still paid dividends with Warrior turnovers leading to points on the other end. The lead grew to 36-0 before two free throws for Albany ended the shutout and the first half.
“Defense is always our main focus,” Collins said. “Pedersen says that your offense might not always be there for you, but your defense sure as heck will. That is the mentality that we come with every night.”
Platte Valley sophomore Brylie Angle started the second half fast with six of the first eight points for Platte Valley. Angle, who hit five 3-pointers in the team’s last game, took her scoring inside the arc on Monday with six 2-pointers and one 3-pointer as she was the lone player to reach double figures with 15 points in the game.
With a 56-4 lead after three quarters, Platte Valley had plenty of time to play its depth and played its non-rotation players the entire fourth quarter.
Platte Valley had 12 of its 13 players score in the game. The post players led the way after Angle as Jaclyn Pappert had nine, Collins had eight and Aubrey Mattson had seven.
Langford had six points while Sam Terry had five, Madelyn Swinford had four, Kali Redden, Maleeah Bliley, Claire Galbraith and Mackenzie Swinford had three, and Stephanie Turpin had two.
“I felt like we played pretty good as a team,” Langford said. “… Everybody being able to play is awesome.”
Jenna Smith, Keylee Siddens, Abigail Troncin and Brooklyn Wink each had two points for Albany.
Platte Valley advances to Thursday’s semifinals where they will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between North Nodaway and King City. Albany will play the loser of that game in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday.