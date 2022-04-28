CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Stephanie Turpin has done a lot of winning as a 4-year starting point guard for Platte Valley. Over her four seasons, her team has a record of 111-9 and has won the last two Class 1 state championships.
Turpin is going to join another proven winner at the college ranks as she signed with Webster University (St. Louis) on Wednesday afternoon.
“I wasn’t searching for that, but having that winning mentality for a team is something I love being a part of,” Turpin said.
The Gorloks are coming off 3-straight St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles and a 25-1 season last season with their lone loss being a 79-76 defeat to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the NCAA Division-III Tournament.
Turpin enjoyed her visit to the Webster campus and knew that the school was the right fit for her. She will major in business administration with an emphasis in economics with a minor in healthcare administration.
“I went and visited there,” Turpin said. “I talked to their coach and his ideas about basketball were very similar to what I have experienced in my four years (at Platte Valley).”
For Platte Valley, the point guard was not always the one putting up the gaudy numbers for her team, but coach Tyler Pedersen is quick to point out that the numbers don’t tell the entire story for Turpin, who was the table setter her team and one of the best perimeter defenders in the state.
“Sometimes players will judge how they play by how many points they score,” Pedersen said. “So many young players just assume that scoring is the only thing that is associated with playing well. It is a situation where Stephanie figured out that she could handle the ball for us and get our offense initiated, get assists and that was associated with playing well as well.
“As she grew and understood the game more and understood what our team needed her to do, she embraced that and made her teammates better.”
Turpin averaged 3.6 points per game and a pair of steals while averaging 3.1 points. She shot 57 percent from 2-point range — third on Platte Valley.
“I’m so proud to be a part of a team like this and it is something I will never forget,” Turpin said of Platte Valley. “I’ll cherish these memories forever. I’m really proud to say that I’m a part of Platte Valley. I will forever be grateful for everything that I’ve experienced with them.”