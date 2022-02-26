MOUND CITY, Mo. — Christina Turpin didn’t hold back following Platte Valley’s 50-22 district championship game victory over South Holt on Friday night. As the Turpin family headed for the doors at Mound City High School, Christina pointed out to her big sister Stephanie Turpin that she finished with more points than the senior point guard.
While Christina’s joking jab at her sister was accurate, Stephanie Turpin’s impact on Friday’s game was clear to everyone in attendance even if it didn’t result in any points in the scorebook for her.
South Holt’s physical style had slowed the scoring early on in the game and Platte Valley held just a 9-5 lead early in the second quarter. The top-ranked team in the state was struggling in the half court and needed a spark offensively.
“We just knew coming into the game that they were going to be pretty physical,” Platte Valley sophomore Maggie Collins said. “We knew that we had to play to our ability and not get caught up in what the refs were calling and what they weren’t calling. We just had to focus on our offense and our defense and eventually we got that set.”
With two all-state frontcourt players, it doesn’t seem like an effective strategy for coach Tyler Pedersen to post up his 5-foot-7 point guard, but that is what happened and Turpin went to work carving up the Knights from the high post.
“That really shows how diverse of a player Stephanie is — that she can have the ability to handle in traffic, she can have the ability to dribble through those traps and find the shooters and find the posts,” Collins said. “I think she is kinda just a secret weapon that the other team doesn’t expect to be in there.”
Platte Valley went on a 14-0 run to open up the margin and Turpin collected three assists to three different players to three different players with Aubrey Mattson, Collins and Kayley Hauber.
“She likes playing in there,” Platte Valley all-state forward Jaclyn Pappert said. “I think she gets a little beefed up in there.”
Platte Valley took a 25-7 lead into the second half and continued to build in the third quarter by scoring on its first seven possessions of the half. After making just two 3-pointers in the first half, Platte Valley hit three in its first four trips down the floor.
Pappert, Sarah Langford and Brylie Angle each connected from deep while Collins and Angle each scored on the inside for a 13-0 run to begin the half.
“Second half, we wanted to come out and just keep going with our shooting and stuff, even though it wasn’t falling in the first half,” Pappert said. “So that is what we did. We just came out ready.”
South Holt picked up a 3-pointer, but Pappert immediately answered with another 3-pointer of her own and Collins scored on the interior again for the seventh-straight possession with a basket and a 43-10 lead.
“We kinda found what was working and that was the high-low with Stephanie at the high post and that is what we went back to,” Pedersen said.
Platte Valley had a running clock to begin the fourth quarter with a 46-15 lead, but the Knights continued to battle against the Platte Valley reserves and made a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to stop the running clock and make the final score closer.
“This is just another check in one of our boxes,” Stephanie Turpin said. “This is a goal we set at the beginning of the year. It feels really good. We're going to celebrate this one, but then we are going to come back ready to check another box.”
Christina Turpin capped the scoring with a basket and bragging rights over Stephanie. Her shot provided the 50-22 final margin.
Collins finished with a game-high 17 points while Pappert and Langford each hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 11 points.
South Holt was led by Zoey Prussman’s eight points and Chloe Prussman’s seven points.
Platte Valley advances to the sectional round of the Class 1 postseason on Tuesday night where they face District 15 champion St. Joseph Christian who used a 40-8 run to earn a 51-36 win over Stanberry on Friday. The sectional game tips at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph Civic Arena.
“We talk about how it is a one-game season, so you have to come into every game like it is your last,” Pappert said. “So that is our goal. Just play as hard as you can for that game because you never know.”