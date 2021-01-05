GRAHAM, Mo. — Tension filled the gym Tuesday night as Nodaway-Holt hosted the South Holt Knights. The friction that started building up early in the Fall as the two schools discussed their future, spilled over into their first matchup after ending the co-op. The Knights defeated the Trojans 61-57 in overtime after hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
“I was really pleased, over break we worked really hard to get them to focus,” Nodaway-Holt coach Dustin Jenkins said. “Tonight, they were ready and they were focused. It was pretty exciting to see that.”
The Knights struck first, but it was the Trojans who took the first quarter momentum. Nodaway-Holt scored four-straight after falling behind 1-0 early in the game.
The half was dominated by both defenses as the teams combined for just 34 points and 16 fouls. South Holt quickly tied the game at four, but Emma Bohannon scored four points as part of a 5-0 run to end the quarter by the Trojans.
Nodaway-Holt’s 10 fouls in the first quarter caused the Trojans to back off its aggressiveness. The Knights took advantage, going on a 9-0 run to take a 16-11 lead.
South Holt led 19-15 at halftime and extended that lead early in the third quarter with a 6-1 run. The Knights’ defense held the Trojans to just one point over the first five minutes of play.
Nodaway-Holt’s offense had its best run of the game to end the third quarter, though. The Trojans scored 12-straight in less than two minutes.
The offense received five points from Krista Hart while three other Trojans combined for 10 points. South Holt ended the run with 34 seconds left in the quarter, but trailed Nodaway-Holt 28-27 headed into the fourth.
“We weren’t really pinpointing her (Hart) but it’s exciting that she steps up like she does,” Jenkins said. “She’s a good shooter and when she’s comfortable, she can shoot anytime she wants to.”
Kloe Jenkins, Rileigh Brown and Kayelyn Edmonson began the fourth quarter with baskets to give the Trojans an eight-point lead with 3:53 left in the quarter. South Holt came back with a 3-point play from Lynden Prussman and two free throws from Rachel Ottman to get back to within three.
Hart’s 3-pointer on the Trojans’ next possession again pushed the lead back to five. South Holt then turned the ball over on the inbound play that led to a Bohannon basket to give Nodaway-Holt its second eight-point lead.
The Knights once again rallied to tie the game with eight-straight points over a span of 52 seconds. But as they had done multiple times in the second half, the Trojans put together a run to make it a two-possession game with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter.
South Holt trailed by four before cutting the lead to two on Rayleigh Guyer’s layup with 35 seconds left in the quarter. The Knights quickly fouled Bohannon who made one of two free throws to extend the lead to three.
The Knights ran the clock down to five seconds before taking a timeout. Guyer then made her only three-pointer of the night at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
The two teams traded baskets over the first minute and a half overtime. The Trojans then began a 5-0 run with at the 2:30 mark to take a 57-52 lead. Bohannon’s free throw with 1:37 to go was the last point scored by Nodaway-Holt. The Knights made eight of nine free throws over the remainder of the overtime period to seal the win.
Hart led the Trojans with 14 points and Bohannon finished second on the team with 12. Edmondson scored 11 points and Shaina Culp finished with nine.
The loss dropped the Trojans to 3-7 on the year. Nodaway-Holt will face another tough test as they travel to 5-2 Stewartsville-Osborn on Friday night.
“This game will help us a lot and show the girls that they can come out and play hard for four quarters,” Jenkins said. “As long as they can take care of their turnovers, this was a good learning experience for them to realize they can run four quarters, be aggressive and be in control of the game.”