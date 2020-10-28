ROCK PORT, Mo. – The Nodaway-Holt Trojans season was already a success, even before the loss 3-1 loss to the East Atchison Wolves Wednesday night in the Class 1 District 16 tournament championship.
While the Trojans finished the season with 15 wins, and the overall feeling surrounding the team was much better than that of a season ago.
“I think the biggest thing was that they always had their heads in the game,” Trojans coach Tobie Bohannon said. “They played with players that they hadn’t really played with, so they had to step up and become teachers, basically. They didn’t say, ‘Oh, these aren’t are normal players, so we’re not going to win.’ They still went out there and they were determined all season.”
Bohannon spoke highly of the way her team fought through what has been an abnormal season. The Trojans spent most of the season rotating players in and out of the lineup due to the pandemic.
“Like I told the girls, everything happens for a reason,” Bohannon said. “Maybe if we had been playing through all of that, we might have been a little burnt out. It just kind of kept of fresh, and we were still winning.”
For two Trojans, Wednesday night’s loss would be their final match. Seniors Shaina Culp and Krista Hart made their presence felt in their final moments as Trojans. Culp led Nodaway-Holt in three of five categories as she finished with seven blocks, two aces and 12 kills.
“Shaina has been huge (for the program), she’s started from a freshman all the way up,” Bohannon said. “She didn’t get that chance to get those nerves out playing JV, she was just thrown in there and she has just come such a long ways.”
Hart played her first two years at Nodaway-Holt before deciding not to play her junior year. Bohannon said she had a great impact for someone who didn’t play last season.
“She played JV her freshman and sophomore years before deciding not to play last year,” Bohannon said. “But she jumped in there in such a big role and she was one of my silent leaders out there on the court. She really did an amazing job and before districts started, she had like 414 sets for the season. I know we play a 5-1, but I think that’s huge. I’m sure she learned a lot and we’re really going to miss her.”
As for the match, the Trojans had success early on in each of the sets. In the first set, Nodaway-Holt led 9-5, but an 11-0 run put the Wolves ahead for good — eventually winning the set 25-14.
The second and best set of the match saw the Trojans earn their lone win. Nodaway-Holt trailed 16-11 midway through the set, but stormed back with a 15-8 run to win the set 26-24.
East Atchison dominated for much of the third set. The Trojans cut the lead to two at 7-5 before pulling away with its biggest lead being 11 points and a final score of 25-17.
The Wolves were dominant in the fourth and final set, jumping out to a 15-3 lead. The Trojans didn’t fold, rallying to cut the lead to five with an 11-4 run. Culp helped lead the charge with three blocks and two kills.
East Atchison was too strong in the end, pulling out a 25-16 win.
“I have six girls and they all have to be on every single night,” Bohannon said. “I think it’s part of that consistency thing, but they did a great job of lifting each other up tonight. They laughed at me because I said they had to smile. We know that when they smile, it reduces their stress and everything. I was just like, ‘When I’m telling you to smile, it’s because I want you to win, so come on and smile.’”
Nodaway-Holt finished the season with a 15-11 record, giving them 30 wins over the last two seasons. All things considered, Bohannon was happy with how things went.
“I’m very pleased with this season,” Bohannon said. “It was just totally different with the pandemic and everything.”
The Trojans will return plenty of experience next season with four juniors on the team this year. Bohannon will also look to some of her younger players to help fill the voids left by Culp and Hart. The Trojans had five freshmen on the team this year and will add two more in 2021.
“We have two key spots that we will have to fill,” Bohannon said. “We’re losing two, but we’re gaining two. We’re really going to have to find a setter and that’s really hard to do. Somebody that has that mindset and the soft hands. So we have a lot to learn and a lot to build on next year.”