MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds defended their home course for Monday’s Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series event. Of the four high-school age divisions, Maryville golfers won three of them.
They swept the two oldest boys divisions with 2-time state qualifier Ethan Scott winning the 16-18 division with an 83 while Dylan Groomer tied for the win in the 14-15 division with a 93 along with Platte County’s Josh Knickman.
Scott and Groomer’s brothers took third in each division with Jacob Scott shooting an 87 and Karen Groomer shooting a 94.
Spoofhound rising junior Cailyn Auffert finished five strokes better than any other girls’ golfer. She shot a 94, finishing five strokes in front of Marceline’s Tess Sheerman.
“I’ve definitely improved since last season,” Auffert said. “There have been a couple times where I’ve struggled a bit, but today, I was pretty happy.
“… My putting has improved a little bit and my irons — I got new clubs — so it has been helping. I’m hitting it farther and more accurately.”
The girls’ 16-18 group has been very competitive on the tour this year with East Atchison’s Alex Barnett and Savannah’s Mollee Olszowka tying for third with 100.
“I’ve really gotten to know them better,” Auffert said. “We have a fun time together. We talk and laugh.”
In the girls’ 14-15 division, Maryville incoming freshman Alayna Pargus took third with a 117.
The Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series has two more events this summer with an event in Savannah on Monday and then the Tour Invitational at St. Joseph Country Club on July 25.
Last Wednesday
The series was at Copper Hill’s Par-3 course in St. Joseph last week.
Jack Dinsdale won the 16-18 boys division alongside Baker Fredal with a 65 while Ethan Scott was third with a 66. Auffert was third in the girls division with a 69.
Casey Phillips was third in the girls 14-15 division with an 82. Colin Hoffmann was second in the 9-11 boys division with a 33.