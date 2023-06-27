ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series continued Monday at St. Joseph’s Fairview Golf Course, and Maryville rising senior Cailyn Auffert continued to play the best golf of her career.
With a career that includes a top-5 finish at the Class 2 State Championship last season, that best golf of her career is saying something.
Two weeks ago, Auffert shot a career-low 80 at the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course — winning by five strokes. That career low only lasted a week as she carded a 76 to win by 13 strokes at Chillicothe’s Green Hills Golf Course.
“It helps a lot,” Auffert said. “It is one of the main reasons I do this league is because I get to see the courses. Because they change a lot. They will be different in my season maybe still, but it just helps me learn them and remember them.”
This week at Fairview, it wasn’t another career best, but it was another very strong day with an 83 to win by nine strokes over Derby’s Hannah Minnis in the 16-18 age division.
“I definitely play better when I play with people that are just as competitive as me because it helps me focus more,” Auffert said. “I have become friends with a lot of these girls and it is really nice because I’ll see them again in season.”
Auffert’s mental game and short game have always been strengths of hers that Maryville coach Brenda Ricks has praised, but Auffert credits the recent surge with simply being able to hit the ball farther and straighter than she ever has previously.
“The biggest factor is that I got a new driver over the winter, so I’ve been hitting it a little farther,” Auffert said. “That has helped me out a lot.”
Auffert is one of four Spoofhound girls who have been playing consistent in the tournament series. Rising seniors Lauren Jaster and Casey Phillips each played in the older division with Auffert as Jaster took eighth and Phillips was 10th.
“I drive out here with a couple of them (Jaster and Phillips), and we have fun on the car rides, so it's more fun and easier when they are all here with me,” Auffert said.
In the girls 14-15 age division, rising sophomore Alayna Pargas won the division with a 98 — giving her three wins in the four tournaments played so far this summer.
Rising junior Jack Dinsdale won the boys 16-18 division with an 81 — winning by two strokes over Andrew Kendrick and Spoofhound teammate Dylan Groomer.
The Spoofhound boys have seen tremendous participation this summer in the tournament series. Jacob Scott finished just behind Kendrick and Groomer with a fourth-place 84.
Lucas Vierthaler, Ethan Scott and Kaleb Groomer all tied for sixth place with 86s. Rylan Brady was 14th and Ethan Evans took 15th.
In the boys 14-15 division, Kolton Jensen was 13th and Derek Evans was 16th.
The series is off next week for Independence Day, but returns July 10 with a tournament at Copper Hill Golf Course in St. Joseph.