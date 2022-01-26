CAMERON, Mo. — The Spoofhounds came into this season with only Anastyn Pettlon, Rylee Vierthaler and Ava Dumke having varsity experience. On the way to a 10-7 record this season, Maryville has seen its freshman class rise up to form the supporting cast around those veterans.
In Tuesday’s Cameron Tournament opener, the depth of the Spoofhound roster flourished in a 56-8 win over Northeast (4-8). Eight of the nine Spoofhounds suited up for the game found the scoring column before halftime.
“I think we have been looking for the extra pass more,” Maryville freshman Ryesen Stiens said.
Maryville got off to a 22-2 lead at the end of the first quarter with each of the starters scoring as Vierthaler scored six points, Dumke had five, Pettlon and Stiens each scored four points and Jalea Price scored two points.
Price and Stiens are each freshman starters for the team and have filled in roles around Pettlon, Vierthaler and Dumke’s skill sets. Price has been the team’s secondary ball-handler next to Pettlon and is the team’s third-leading scorer.
Stiens has fit in as a versatile defender who can pair with Vierthaler and Dumke to mix and match to defend the other team’s front court.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking, but all the other girls have helped give me a lot of confidence,” Stiens said of being a freshman starter. “I try to focus on my defense and passing since we have so many scorers already.”
Against the Vikings, Stiens had a season-high five points.
The rest of the freshman class got more involved as the game went on with freshmen Rylee Hornbuckle, Addison Weldon and Alyssa Cunningham each scoring in the second quarter.
Cunningham has been the team’s sixth man in recent games — primarily backing up Stiens and providing much of the same energy and defensive intensity.
“Alyssa brings a fire and an energy,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “She is always crashing, getting those extra rebounds, extra possessions and those things that are really valuable to us.”
Cunningham had four points against Northeast — one point off her season-high of five.
Weldon is a player that the veterans on the team got familiar with during volleyball where she was an instant contributor. Her athleticism has also been an asset on the basketball court. She had a season-high six points against the Vikings.
“Every single day, she is getting better,” Obley said. “She started this year with an ankle injury so that took her out for about a month. Now that she has been back for a while, she has continued to grow in her confidence.”
Hornbuckle gives the Hounds a traditional big off the bench. Vierthaler and Dumke both excel as inside-out players, but Hornbuckle gives the team a traditional post-up player and her passing from the block has been an asset to the team this season.
“I’m having so much fun,” Hornbuckle said. “I’m growing and I’m learning a lot as a player.”
Hornbuckle matched her season-high with six points in Tuesday’s victory.
“I have definitely learned a lot about defense and improved my footwork,” Hornbuckle said. “I’ve learned so much about boxing out and rebounding.”
Makayla Yaple also saw substantial minutes against the Vikings. She ran the offense while Obley was able to get Pettlon and Price their rest before a big game on Wednesday against Smithville for a spot in the championship game.
“Makayla brings a competitiveness with her that makes everyone around her more energized,” Obley said. “She is a lockdown defender, and when she gets that ball on the outlet, she pushes it in transition and really sets the tone for us.”
Pettlon finished with a game-high 13 points. Vierthaler added nine and Dumke had seven. Price joined classmates Hornbuckle and Weldon with six.
The final pool-play game with Smithville is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner will play for the championship on Saturday against the winner of Chillicothe and Cameron. The losers of those games will play for third place on Friday.
“Smithville is a really great team,” Obley said. “They are going to come out and play defense aggressively. We are going to have to have great composure and the willingness to find the best shot for us.”