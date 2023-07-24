ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series is an unique event each year in the golf calendar. Unlike the high school season, the series consists of seven tournaments at different courses throughout the summer.
While the high school season builds towards the state tournament, the junior season builds towards Championship Monday where the top golfers in each division are invited to St. Joseph Country Club for one last chance to climb the standings before the end of the season.
With seven weeks of golf being taken into account on seven different courses, the series is the ultimate test of consistency for the golfers.
The Spoofhounds were able to demonstrate their consistency by winning three of the four high-school age divisions. Senior Cailyn Auffert won the ladies 16-18 age group, junior Jack Dinsdale won the boys 16-18 age group and sophomore Alayna Pargas won the ladies 14-15 age group.
“It is really cool,” Pargas said. “It is really neat to be able to prove to myself that I can compete in these things and succeed — and that my hard work has been put to use."
Auffert had her division locked up before she stepped on the course Monday, but was able to fight through some front-nine struggles to post a 90 and take second on the day. The highlight came on No. 13 as she birdied a par-3.
“I started strong and then I kinda trickled out throughout the front nine, but I would say the trees for me were the hardest and my drives were a little off,” Auffert said with a smile. “My driving mixed with the trees didn’t end well.”
East Atchison’s Alex Barnett shot an 88 to win Monday’s tournament and take second in the season standings. Maryville senior Lauren Jaster was third in the season standings while East Atchison’s Sydnee Bruns and Maryville’s Casey Phillips rounded out the top five.
Pargas also had her division wrapped up going into the day. She got to play a final round for the summer with Kansas City’s Chloe Johnston, who she’s built a friendship with in these tournaments.
“I love playing with Chloe,” Pargas said. “She is just so charismatic and kind. We just have fun.”
Johnston won Monday’s round with a 90 compared to Pargas’ 94, but Pargas’ strong season was still enough to retain the title as she prepares for her second season as a Spoofhound high school golfer.
“I’m really excited for next season,” Pargas said. “I think I’m going to come back and play better than last season.”
The boys had the biggest field at the Tour Championship with seven golfers in contention for top-3 status, six of those being Spoofhounds. Maryville swept the trophies in the division with Dinsdale taking third with an 82 on Monday to lock up the title.
“I think it shows how I am improving to be a little more consistent in my game and shooting a lot lower scores than last year at this time,” Dinsdale said. “I just think that it will help build confidence going into next season as well.”
Jacob Scott took second on Monday with an 78 which earned him second in the season standings. Lucas Vierthaler won on Monday with a 75 and jumped three spots in the season standings to earn third overall.
In the expanded standings, Ethan Scott was fourth, Dylan Groomer and Chillicothe’s Jackson Trout tied for fifth, and Kaleb Groomer was seventh.
“It is a lot of fun,” Dinsdale said of the group. “It makes it a lot more competitive which makes me want to play a lot better. I like all these guys but I want to go out and beat them every time.”
Now Maryville prepares for the girls season with the first tournament on August 28 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.