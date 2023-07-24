23-07-27 Golf Alaynalede.jpg
Maryville’s Alayna Pargas, left, and Kansas City’s Chloe Johnston smile as the walk off 18th green Monday in St. Joseph.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series is an unique event each year in the golf calendar. Unlike the high school season, the series consists of seven tournaments at different courses throughout the summer.

While the high school season builds towards the state tournament, the junior season builds towards Championship Monday where the top golfers in each division are invited to St. Joseph Country Club for one last chance to climb the standings before the end of the season.

