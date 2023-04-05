SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound boys track and field team won four individual championships at last Friday’s Smithville Invitational on way to a team championship at the 18-team meet comprised of mostly larger schools.
Senior Jesus Flores was the biggest standout of the day for Maryville. The Central Missouri signee won the high jump with a 6’4 jump and won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.43.
Fellow UCM signee Keaton Stone won the triple jump with a 42’9. Stone was fourth in the long jump with junior Wyatt Garner edging him out and taking third.
Sophomore Dylan Meyer continued his strong start to the season by winning the 400-meter dash with a 52.92. The Spoofhound 4x800-meter relay team also earned a win by taking first with a 8:40.26.
It was a strong day for the distance runners as a whole as junior Connor Blackford was second in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run. Sophomore Dylan Masters was second in the 800-meters and sophomore Bradley Deering was third in the 3,200-meter run.
The Spoofhounds had a trio of top-3 finishes in the throwing events with Caden Stoecklein taking third in javelin, Kort Watkins taking third in the shot put and Carson Sterling finishing taking third in the discus.
For the girls, Brylee Acklin was a standout and took second in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the long jump.
Junior Ella Schulte was third in the 100-meter hurdles. The discus was a strength for the team with Ellie Willnerd finishing third and Rylee Hornbuckle finishing fourth.
Maryville will compete again on Thursday at Chillicothe.
Warrior Relays
The Platte Valley girls finished second at Monday’s Warrior Relays in Albany.
Freshman Mya Wray led the efforts by winning the 3,200-meter run with a 12:05.58. She also ran on the 4x800-meter relay team which won with a 10:58.4.
Senior Jenna Mason took second in the shot put while senior Andrea Riley took second in both the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run. Senior Kayley Hauber was second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
Freshman Emalee Langford was third in the triple jump and freshman Mylie Holtman was fourth in the 800-meter run.
For the boys, Ethan Holtman was third in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run. Jacob Peery took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Northeast Nodaway was led by Mylee Wilmes with a fifth place finish in the 400-meter dash and sixth place time in the 200-meter dash. Sophomore Baylie Busby was sixth in the high jump.
Senior Hailey Adwell led Worth County by winning the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash with times of 13.53 and 27.58.
Eav Engel won the pole vault with an 11’1.75. Ali Brown won the javelin with a 114’3.25.
Kara Staton was second in the discus and third in the shot put.
The Tiger boys were paced by Levi Cassavaugh and John Galanakis. Galanakis was second in the 110-meter hurdles and Cassavaugh was second in the 400-meter dash. Tyler New was third in the javelin.
Wildkat Relays
Worth County swept the boys and girls titles at the Wildkat Relays in King City last Thursday.
Worth County had girls championships from Hailey Adwell in the 100-meter dash, Eva Engel in the pole vault, Kara Staton in the discus and the 4x200-meter relay team. The boys champions were Jase Latham in the shot put, Tyler New in the javelin and Levi Cassavaugh in the 400-meter dash.
Platte Valley’s champions were Mya Wya in the 3,200-meter run, the girls 4x800-meter relay and Justin Miller in the long jump.
Nodaway Valley’s top finish came from sophomore Reganne Fast who was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Dylan Walker was third in the pole vault and Parker Prettyman was third in javelin.
For North Nodaway, Casey Wray was fifth in the 3,200-meter run and Mason Casner was fifth in the long jump.