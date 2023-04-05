23-04-07 MHSTrack Darren.jpg
Maryville junior Wyatt Garner hands the baton to Darren Dwight last Friday in Smithville. 

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound boys track and field team won four individual championships at last Friday’s Smithville Invitational on way to a team championship at the 18-team meet comprised of mostly larger schools.

Senior Jesus Flores was the biggest standout of the day for Maryville. The Central Missouri signee won the high jump with a 6’4 jump and won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.43.

