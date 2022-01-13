STANBERRY, Mo. — For the first time all season, the North Nodaway Mustangs are operating with their full-strength lineup this week as sophomore point guard Aydan Blackford was cleared to play.
Blackford, who broke his collarbone on November 12 during a football game against East Atchison, returned to action on Monday against Mound City.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Blackford said. “Of course, I am out of shape, which is going to be the same way for a couple weeks. It is just nice being back on the court and hopefully, our team can build off of that.”
North Nodaway (0-11) and Blackford had a quick turnaround Wednesday night for a matchup with North Andrew (8-6). The Cardinals captured an early lead and rolled to a 57-38 victory.
“We have to learn to put a full game together,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “That comes with experience. We knew this coming into the season.”
The performance offered some positives for the Mustangs with the 38 points being the third-highest total of the season and Blackford led the effort with 19 points.
Blackford says that as he continues to work his way back into the offense he will be trying to balance his roles as the point guard and leading returning scorer.
“As a point guard, I have to find a way for myself to keep scoring points because they feed off that too,” Blackford said. “But I have got to get my team in the right position for them to get success also.”
Over the first nine games of the season, the team has been tested to play without Blackford and now that he is back, Trautz thinks that will help moving forward.
“Without him, they had to grow as ball handlers, they had to grow as players overall,” Trautz said. “We are able to play more complete 5-on-5 basketball.”
Damian Dailey and Mason Richardson each had six points and Ethan Fry had three. Brice Trimble and Preston Hansen each scored two points.
North Andrew was led by Couper Simmons with 13 points and Hayden Ecker with 11.
North Nodaway will play at Rock Port next Tuesday and at Northeast Nodaway next Friday.
“I think that we have got some great pieces in place,” Trautz said. “But pieces down isn’t enough. We have to put the puzzle together.”
Nodaway Valley boys 40, St. Joseph Christian 39
FAIRFAX, Mo. — Nodaway Valley’s growth was on full display on Wednesday night in the Fairfax Invitational. Earlier this season, St. Joseph Christian beat Nodaway Valley by 30 points on the Thunder’s home floor.
On Wednesday, Nodaway Valley avenged that loss with a 40-39 victory over the Lions in Fairfax.
Nodaway Valley senior Hunter Dawson led the Thunder in scoring with 17 points and sophomore Michael Cook took over in the fourth quarter all nine of his points as Nodaway Valley out-scored Christian 14-8 in the final eight minutes.
Kayden Cook finished with eight points while Dawson Fast had four and Preston Jenkins had two.
St. Joseph Christian’s Carson Bowman led all scorers with 23 points.
South Holt, Nodaway Valley and St. Joseph Christian each finished pool play 1-1. Christian will play for first, South Holt will play for third and Nodaway Valley will play for fifth based on point differential. The fifth-place game is Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Christian girls 41, Nodaway Valley 19
FAIRFAX, Mo. — The Lions defeated the Thunder 41-19 on Wednesday night with a spot in the Fairfax Invitational championship game at stake.
Savanna Marriott led Nodaway Valley in scoring with four points. Paidyn Linville had three. Paige Hanson, Piper Hunt, Riley Linville, Ava Graham and Kloe Jenkins each had two points while Sydney Marriott and Regan Hagey had one each.
Chloe Burnham led the Lions with 16 points.
Nodaway Valley will play East Atchison for third place on Saturday at 6 p.m.