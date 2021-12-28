ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The five losses for Nodaway Valley (6-5) this season have come to teams which have combined for five losses all season. That stretch of tough opponents continued on Monday night in the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament when the Thunder faced Class 2 No. 3 Bishop LeBlond (9-1).
“It is definitely humbling,” Nodaway Valley freshman Ava Graham said. “It teaches you that you need to treat every single team like they are the best. You may not win, but you are going to try your hardest.”
The Eagles were able to defend their home court in a tournament where they are heavily favored to win the championship. LeBlond picked up a 66-27 victory.
“We have to keep pushing,” Nodaway Valley freshman point guard Paidyn Linville said of what the team learned from the game. “Even if we are down a bit, we have to push through.”
The Thunder got on the board first with Ava Graham hitting a jumper from the short corner. Graham finished with a team-high eight points and was able to show off an improved mid-range jumper.
The freshman dominated the junior-high ranks with her size and ability under the basket, but she has worked to expand her game at the varsity level.
“It is getting way better,” Graham said. “The side shots are going alright and it is getting easier to go out more. I’ve had to do that in games so I practice it and it gets easier.”
LeBlond star Kianna Herrera — a Benton transfer — answered with a 3-pointer on the other end. Nodaway Valley senior Piper Hunt gave the Thunder its final lead with a basket to make it 4-3.
LeBlond went on a 12-0 run to take control of the game and led 17-6 after one quarter. The Eagles went on a 16-2 run to open the second quarter and push the margin to 33-8.
The Eagles took a 41-12 lead into the half. The Thunder continued to fight in the third quarter and out-scored the Eagles 14-11.
LeBlond out-scored Nodaway Valley 14-1 in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin of victory.
In addition to Graham’s eight points, Hunt had five while Paige Hanson and Kloe Jenkins each had four points.
“It comes down to simple things like setting screens and not turning the ball over,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “And another thing — it takes no amount of talent at all to hustle. We are not doing that because it is like we walk into the gym and we say, ‘Oh my God, they are good, so we should be beat.’ It takes no talent to hustle.”
Herrera led the Eagles with 18 points and Emma Raines had 10 points off the bench. Both post players used their speed and ability to shoot from the perimeter to frustrate the Thunder.
“The game looked easy and effortless for them,” Barnes said.
LeBlond will play North Andrew in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Thunder will face East Buchanan (3-4) in the consolation semifinals on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
“It is really important to me,” Linville said of finishing the tournament strong. “I hope we win two.”