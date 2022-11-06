This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Andrea Riley has not had a team in cross country until this season. After being the only girl running for Platte Valley last season, Riley got four new freshmen teammates this year — just enough for a 5-person team — and the senior made her one chance to compete as a Platte Valley team count.
The Platte Valley girls won the Class 1 State Championship on Saturday in Columbia — upsetting race favorite Van Buren and it was their senior captain who made the biggest difference.
“Unbelievable,” Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray said.
Riley improved her personal-best time of 21:19.5 by 85 seconds to run a 20:54.1 in muddy and windy conditions at the University of Missouri’s Gans Creek Course. She finished fourth overall after taking 16th as a junior, 81st as a sophomore and not qualifying as a freshman.
“She knew that this was her last cross-country race ever,” Platte Valley coach Julie McConkey said. “Her intention was to do her absolute best and leave it all on the course. … I couldn’t be more proud of her. She showed what she could do.”
The senior went out fast, running with the leaders at the beginning of the 5K race. She led the 166-girl field at the 4K mark and was able to hang on to her fourth-place finish.
Riley heard the announcer wrong in the recovery area, where she couldn’t see a scoreboard, but as she walked out with herself and Emalee Langford helping an exhausted Mylie Holtman to the team area, she was able to look back at the board and tell her teammates the news.
“When I was in the tent up there, I thought they said we lost by three points,” Riley said. “So I walked out and looked back. It was crazy — so surreal. It is what we’ve been working for this entire season. The fact that we were able to accomplish it with four freshmen nonetheless.
“… I can’t stop looking at the board.”
One of the runners who edged out Riley in the final kilometer was her teammate Wray. The injured freshman entered the race with the fastest Class 1 time in the state and finished the race with that too as state champion Mallory Shaw was over a minute behind Wray’s previous time.
“Total determination,” McConkey said. “She was hopeful when we jogged yesterday that it wouldn’t hurt. It did. That is hard mentally because you know it is going to hurt and she did it anyway.”
Wray finished third, however, after a week where she was unable to run or practice because of a sprained ankle. She wasn’t sure she’d be able to run until it was time to race, but with a heavily taped ankle and leg, she battled through for the top-3 finish.
“I haven’t run for a week, so that was really scary coming into state,” Wray said. “… But my dad told me, nothing’s broken so leave it all out there.”
Winning a team championship with only five runners meant that Platte Valley needed all five to deliver and they did just that with all five finishing in the top-66.
The next across the line was Andrea Riley’s little sister Allison Riley. The freshman was 29th overall after overcoming a week where she was ill.
“I was just thinking, I have to kick it in because every point matters, every single person I pass is another point for our team,” Allison Riley said.
Allison Riley just missed out on a top-25 medal, but was thrilled to do her part in securing a team title, especially in her only opportunity to run at state with her sister.
“It means the world,” Allison Riley said. “… To get this experience is just unreal. It is unreal.”
Freshman Emalee Langford capped her busy fall by taking 45th overall and being the fourth Platte Valley runner across the line. Langford, a starting outfielder on Platte Valley’s district championship softball team, crossed the line with a 23:10.8.
“Those freshmen, they got the idea of: whatever they could do is what they had to do,” McConkey said. “They worked on continual improvement.”
Mylie Holtman secured the championship with a phenomenal final kilometer, passing several runners, and finishing 66th with a 23:52.3.
“I am so, so proud of our 5 Mylie and 4 Emalee and just everyone who was out here running,” Andrea Riley said. “They’ve improved so much since the beginning of the season.”
North Nodaway sophomore Andrea Jenkins added to the Nodaway County success by taking 63rd with a 23:44.8.
Of the top-6 teams, Platte Valley was the only one with fewer than seven runners. They were the only team in the top-10 with just five runners. Van Buren was eight points behind Platte Valley while Calvary Lutheran was 66 points behind in third.
“It definitely put the pressure on us all,” Andrea Riley said. “We knew that we didn’t have anyone to fall back on. It was just us out here.”
The Platte Valley team had the second-, sixth-, ninth- and 15th-fastest freshmen in the state. They will need to add at least one runner to defend their state title after Andrea Riley graduates in May.
“We knew that our team was going to be good, but I don’t think that we ever thought that this was possible and we could pull this out,” Allison Riley said.