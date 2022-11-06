22-11-10 PVXC Team3.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley's Mylie Holtman, Mya Wray, Andrea Riley, Emalee Langford and Allison Riley celebrate with the state championship trophy on Saturday in Columbia. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Andrea Riley has not had a team in cross country until this season. After being the only girl running for Platte Valley last season, Riley got four new freshmen teammates this year — just enough for a 5-person team — and the senior made her one chance to compete as a Platte Valley team count.

The Platte Valley girls won the Class 1 State Championship on Saturday in Columbia — upsetting race favorite Van Buren and it was their senior captain who made the biggest difference.

22-11-10 PVXC cele.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley's Andrea Riley, Mylie Holtman and Emalee Langford react to realizing that they are state champions. In the background, coach Julie McConkey tells Mya Wray the news. 
22-11-10 NNXC Andrea2.jpg
Buy Now

North Nodaway sophomore Andrea Jenkins runs on Saturday in Columbia.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags