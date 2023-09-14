MARYVILLE, Mo. — The history between St. Pius X and Maryville speaks for itself. The last time that the Midland Empire Conference champion didn’t wear either Warrior blue or Spoofhound green was in 2017 — before St. Pius X even joined the league.
Last season, the Warriors picked up the regular-season win in Kansas City, 34-27, but Maryville ended up winning the MEC championship and the rematch in the district semifinals 38-21.
“When you look at the MEC race the last few years, it’s come down to Maryville and St. Pius,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “And we get them for a home opener. They are really, really good.”
This season, the Warriors (3-0, 1-0 MEC) come to Maryville riding high as the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3 and winning each of their first three games by an average of over 42 points per game. Those wins have been against St. Michael the Archangel, Pembroke Hill and Cameron as Maryville is the first ranked team on their schedule.
“They are just very talented — they are very good,” Webb said.
Maryville (2-1; 1-0 MEC) comes into this game having already played two state ranked teams — losing to Class 3 No. 1 Blair Oaks, but crushing Class 4 then-No. 7 Harrisonville on the road. Last week, they opened MEC play by defeating the last conference champion not named St. Pius X or Maryville with a 50-0 win at Chillicothe.
The Warriors bring an adjusted offensive attack into this season’s version of the rivalry. Sophomore quarterback Hudson Bailey has been outstanding thus far going 31-for-40 for 577 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception in their three blowout victories.
“He can run and he can throw,” Webb said. “A lot of his passing yardage has come on play-action passes because they set it up so well with their run game.”
In the backfield next to Bailey, it is a familiar face with an expanded role as junior Larry Cascone is the team’s lead back this season. He has 244 yards through three games with four touchdowns.
“He is a downhill guy,” Webb said. “He doesn’t look like a traditional big fullback. He looks more like a really talented tailback and he is a downhill runner and very physical.”
Offensively, it is no secret for Maryville anymore that the offense revolves around senior All-MEC quarterback Derek Quinlin. Last week, Quinlin finally had his full complement of pass-catchers back with senior Don Allen joining the mix.
With receivers Delton Davis, Wyatt Garner, Boston Hageman, Kole Zarbano and Jonah Long, along with tight end Cooper Gastler, the offense is deep with playmakers.
“It is a lot of fun,” Webb said.
The key remains finding that balance with the offense as seniors Tucker Turner and Colton Eighmy have been able to feed off the attention from the passing game and find rushing lanes.
All those skill players also make for a deep secondary which added Allen back as the top cornerback last week. Webb has been particularly excited about the play of his safety pairing.
“With experience comes confidence,” Webb said. “And at defensive back, our safeties Boston Hageman and Kole Zarbano are fitting the run better than we ever have, because they are very confident in their reads.”
The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Hound Pound. It is also Youth Football Night with the young players joining the Spoofhounds as they take the field.
“Our team is really learning,” Webb said. “This group — it is a joy to coach and it is a joy to be around them. They are applying things that their coaches are telling them throughout the week into the games. There is a lot of learning going on on our sideline.”