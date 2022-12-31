Champpost DBTrev (1).jpg
Buy Now

Northwest guards Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard hug after their third-straight national championship together last March in Evansville, Indiana. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

This year produced another impressive national and state championship count for our area athletes with Bearcats and high schoolers all finding success on the biggest stages of their respective sports.

Ben McCollum, Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard continued their unprecedented dominance of Division-II basketball. Tyler Pedersen, Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle and Platte Valley did the same in Class 1 girls’ basketball. Andrea Riley and four freshmen shocked Class 1 cross country and Riley Blay did what Riley Blay does — win state titles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags