This year produced another impressive national and state championship count for our area athletes with Bearcats and high schoolers all finding success on the biggest stages of their respective sports.
Ben McCollum, Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard continued their unprecedented dominance of Division-II basketball. Tyler Pedersen, Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle and Platte Valley did the same in Class 1 girls’ basketball. Andrea Riley and four freshmen shocked Class 1 cross country and Riley Blay did what Riley Blay does — win state titles.
With championships abound, some of the most lasting memories of the year, at least for me, will come from the what happened to the spectacular plays that fueled those on-field accomplishments, but showed the heart of those who have fueled that success.
Here are the Forum’s top-10 sports stories from 2022.
1. A dynasty like no other: Bearcats win record-breaking third-straight national title
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (March 26) — Ben McCollum talked all season about his Bearcats toughness and ability to overcome adversity. That was put to the test in the season’s final game with a national championship and history on the line.
Their second best player Diego Bernard was injured after a hard fall on a flagrant foul in the semifinal.
“Yesterday, I couldn’t even walk on it,” Bernard said. “We had about like seven treatment meetings yesterday and today to get me ready.”
Augusta had a 7-foot-1 center who had six inches and 70 pounds on every Bearcat. The Jaguars also had a D-I transfer who was bigger than everyone on the Bearcat.
Northwest had the answer to everything going against them though and his name was Trevor Hudgins as he cemented his place as the best player in the history of Division-II basketball.
2. ‘Loaded Gun’: Platte Valley overcomes Delta for state championship
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (March 13) — Through two quarters, it appeared that Platte Valley was going to face little resistance on the path to a second-straight state championship, but the team knew that Delta was not just going to roll over.
“We came in ready for anything,” Platte Valley senior Jaclyn Pappert said. “At the beginning of the game, Coach (Tyler Pedersen) said we are like a loaded gun and we don’t want to leave any ammo.
“… Going undefeated last year, I feel like we came in and there was no other option except we were going to win state.”
Delta came back in the third quarter, taking advantage of Platte Valley senior point guard Stephanie Turpin’s foul trouble, but Platte Valley was able to overcome that for a 63-50 win.
3. Hudgins joins Rockets, gets ready for Summer League
MARYVILLE, Mo. (June 24) — Trevor Hudgins continued to add to his Northwest Missouri State legacy on Thursday night when the 2-time National Player of the Year became the first Bearcat to ever agree to an NBA contract.
“The draft party was fun,” Hudgins said. “I was just happy that I could share that moment with friends, family and even coaches. Coach Mac (Ben McCollum) was there so it was a good time.”
Minutes after the second round of the NBA Draft concluded, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the news that the Houston Rockets had signed Hudgins to a 2-way contract.
4. Blay wins distance triple crown as Thunder earn team trophy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (May 22) — Riley Blay’s state championship race plans in the 1,600- and 3,200-meters were very similar and executed to perfection.
The sophomore says he hates ‘championship racing’ — when the pace is slower early in a big race. Blay doesn’t believe in that.
“I’m a frontrunner,” Blay said after his 1,600-meter win and before the 800 meters. “I like to run up front. I like to take it out. I don’t like championship racing whatsoever. I hate when it goes slow. So I’m like lets go out, compete, run as hard as we can and see what happens the last 100 meters or so.
“I don’t like to come out here and run slow, I like to come out here, run fast, and put myself through torture.”
5. Bernard’s Back: Senior looks to become first 4-time national champion in Division-II history
MARYVILLE, Mo. (July 4) — Diego Bernard has already made a lot of history at the Division-II level. He and Trevor Hudgins are the first players in Division-II men’s basketball history to start for 3-straight national champions. Now the St. Joseph Lafayette graduate is looking to make it four in a row.
Bernard announced that he will be returning to the Bearcats for a fifth season — using the extra year of eligibility that was gained when the NCAA Tournament was canceled in 2020.
“We are on a pretty good ride with a really good coach in Coach Mac,” Bernard said. “I’m not ready to leave it.”
6. ‘Total Determination’: Platte Valley girls win state championship
COLUMBIA, Mo. (Nov. 6) — Andrea Riley has not had a team in cross country until this season. After being the only girl running for Platte Valley last season, Riley got four new freshmen teammates this year — just enough for a 5-person team — and the senior made her one chance to compete as a Platte Valley team count.
The Platte Valley girls won the Class 1 State Championship on Saturday in Columbia — upsetting race favorite Van Buren and it was their senior captain who made the biggest difference.
“Unbelievable,” Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray said.
7. Woerth the Wait: Bearcats win first-ever MIAA championship
MARYVILLE, Mo. (Nov. 2) — Payton Kirchhoefer slammed down a match-high 17 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Central Oklahoma, but the biggest leap of the night belonged to Amy Woerth when the Bearcat coach jumped into an awaiting hug from assistant coach Jacquie Cason as Jaden Ferguson MIAA-clinching swing hit the floorboards at Bearcat Arena.
“We are in the trenches together every single day working hard to get things done,” Woerth said. “It means a lot to be able to have her by my side.”
That leap was a decade in the making for Woerth, who took over the program as an interim coach in 2012.
It was three seasons into the Woerth era before the Bearcats would have a winning record. The next year, 2016, it was the most wins since 1999 for the program with 22.
“A lot of hard work has gone into it and I’m really happy to be sitting here,” Woerth said.
8. Ware fires up Spoofhound players, students and crowd as tee guy
MARYVILLE, Mo. (Sept. 29) — Spoofhound football coach Matt Webb wouldn’t dare make the Derek Quinlin-Patrick Mahomes comparison, but Brody Ware isn’t afraid to note the resemblance of his favorite NFL quarterback to his favorite high school signal-caller. He calls both his favorite players.
Ware, a sophomore at Maryville, and Quinlin, the junior Spoofhound quarterback, have bonded over their love of football as Quinlin participates in a peer-mentoring program run by Candace and Alexis Boeh. Through that program, Quinlin and his peers have had the opportunity to work with Ware, who has Down syndrome, and other students in the Boehs’ classroom.
“It is always great to see a smile on his face,” Quinlin said. “That is my goal for every day when I’m there. He loves it and I do too.”
9. Green takes unique path to top Bearcat defensive end depth chart
MARYVILLE, Mo. (June 16) — Bearcat senior defensive end Elijah Green saw his father Clarence Green take an unusual path to his new role as the interim President of Northwest Missouri State University.
The elder Green, who grew up in East St. Louis, before coming to Northwest and Maryville to play football, rose to the office of University President through hard work and being willing to serve any role to help the University. In April, he was named the school’s interim President.
“I’m extremely proud of my father,” Elijah Green said. “I think that just shows the man that he is. He’s kinda a guy that defied all odds coming from East St. Louis and growing up in that background where not many people even make it out of the city and to become a President of a prestigious university like Northwest. It speaks volumes of the man that he is and everything he built for himself.
“It is truly amazing for me to say, that is my father.”
10. Smith wins Bearcats’ first national championship in track and field
ALLENDALE, Mich. (May 30) — Northwest Missouri State sophomore Reece Smith will forever be a piece of Bearcat trivia as the first Bearcat to win a men’s NCAA Outdoor National Championship on the track.
“When I actually heard that I was the first guy to actually do it on the track it kinda blew me away,” Smith said. “When you look at our school records, there are some crazy ones out there and to think that some of those guys never won a national title kinda blew me away. It is definitely really cool.”
The Bearcat men have crowned seven outdoor national champions prior to Smith with Herschel Neil winning the triple jump in 1936, Bob Sundell winning the high jump in 1988, Ken Onuaguluchi winning the discus in 1989 and Clint Prange winning four titles in the discus and shot put from 2002 to 2005.
And Smith accomplished his piece of history in an event he only began working on last year — the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Now the sophomore is a national champion and set the Division-II national championship meet record with a 8:33.64.