KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tipton and Platte Valley each came into Saturday’s showdown in Kansas City as the two favorites to win state championships in March in Class 1 and Class 2. After an overtime classic in the 12 Courts of Christmas event, it would be hard to argue that has changed.
Platte Valley rallied from a 9-point halftime deficit to force overtime on a Maggie Collins basket with 11 seconds left and a Collins chase-down block as time expired. Tipton, Class 2’s No. 1 team, bounced back for a 60-52 overtime win.
“They are No. 1 for a reason, we are No. 1 for a reason,” Collins said. “That just means that we both play with a bunch of grit and a bunch of heart.”
With the 9-point halftime deficit, Collins kept Platte Valley in the game with 12 first-half points on post-ups. After three shot attempts in a loss to Maryville, Collins was dominant against Tipton as the Cardinals were hot from outside the arc.
“She plays so hard all the time,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “I saw the Maggie that I know today. She was aggressive and she was taking it at them. Those 50-50 balls — in my mind, my opinion of Maggie — the 50-50 ball is 100 percent hers.”
The post-ups opened up the outside shot for Platte Valley with Maleeah Bliley, Sarah Langford and Brylie Angle all hit 3-pointers in the third quarter as Tipton switched to a zone to try to slow down Collins. Angle’s 3-pointer tied the game at 33-33.
“I saw (Angle) be more aggressive on the offensive offensive side of the basketball,” Pedersen said. “And we have talked about that. There have been games where she has kinda been passive. I’ve talked to her about it and as we’ve had the conversation, she says, ‘Coach, I’m doing other things, I’m getting the ball into the post and I’m looking for those things.’ Which is great, but we’ve really talked that you have to be aggressive, you have to look to shoot.
“… That is one of my favorite things about the season is that players who have maybe contributed to the team the year prior, come into the season and learn what their new role is or how they can help the team, so that is part of the process. I always say that that process is one of my favorite things about coaching.”
Tipton star Myra Claas answered with a 3-pointer. Claas finished with 21 points including three 3-pointers.
“It seemed like any time we went on a little run, the Claas girl stepped up and hit a three,” Pedersen said.
The Cardinals led 38-37 at the end of the third quarter and Angle opened the fourth quarter with a basket to give Platte Valley its first lead of the game. Collins added a putback for a 41-38.
Tipton answered with a 6-0 run highlighted by a Claas 3-pointer. They took a 47-43 with 3:47 left and the next two minutes were scoreless for both teams.
Angle knocked down two free throws with just over a minute left to cut the lead to two. Platte Valley forced Tipton into an over-and-back turnover as the Cardinals tried to run out the clock.
That set up Collins’ basket and a defensive stop to force overtime.
“It was honestly kind of a broken play,” Collins said. “The play breaks down and we know each other and we play off each other’s strengths. Kayley (Hauber) did a great job of going to the basket and finding the open teammate there.”
Overtime began with five quick points by Tipton’s Courtney Edwards to put Platte Valley back in a hole. Angle answered with a 3-point play, but Tipton’s outside shooting was too much and Olivia Wolf hit Tipton’s 10th 3-pointer of the game for her only points of the game and to go back up by five, and the Cardinals hit their foul shots to seal the 8-point win.
Angle finished with a game-high 23 points while Collins had 18. Bliley had six and Langford had three while Aubrey Mattson had two.
“We just had to have each other’s backs and try to keep each other up whenever we made small mistakes,” Angle said. “… We went in and talked at halftime and I think that talk just really put a fire under all of us. I think that is what really helped me get going and get more aggressive in the second half.”
For Tipton, Claas had 21 and Charlee Bailey had 18. Edwards had eight and Briar Cox had seven while Ava Schlotzhauer and Wolf each had three.
Platte Valley will wrap up their 2022 portion of the schedule on Tuesday with a road trip to Mound City. They return to action at Stewartsville/Osborn on January 3.