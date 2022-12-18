22-12-22 PV Brylie3.jpg
Platte Valley junior Brylie Angle dribbles against Tipton on Saturday in Kansas City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tipton and Platte Valley each came into Saturday’s showdown in Kansas City as the two favorites to win state championships in March in Class 1 and Class 2. After an overtime classic in the 12 Courts of Christmas event, it would be hard to argue that has changed.

Platte Valley rallied from a 9-point halftime deficit to force overtime on a Maggie Collins basket with 11 seconds left and a Collins chase-down block as time expired. Tipton, Class 2’s No. 1 team, bounced back for a 60-52 overtime win.

