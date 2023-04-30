04-05-27 Track WC Ali2.jpg
Worth County senior Ali Brown throws the discus on Friday in Mound City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Worth County boys took second and the girls took fifth at Friday’s Panther Relays in Mound City.

The Tigers racked up medals on Friday with the boys collecting four first-place finishes. Senior Levi Cassavaugh won the 400-meter dash, senior Jase Latham won the shot put and junior Tyler New won the javelin. The 4x200-meter relay team also won their race.

