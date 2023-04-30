MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Worth County boys took second and the girls took fifth at Friday’s Panther Relays in Mound City.
The Tigers racked up medals on Friday with the boys collecting four first-place finishes. Senior Levi Cassavaugh won the 400-meter dash, senior Jase Latham won the shot put and junior Tyler New won the javelin. The 4x200-meter relay team also won their race.
Junior Elias Alarcon was second in both the discus and shot put.
The jumps were also successful for the Tigers as New was third in the triple jump, John Galanakis was fifth in the high jump and junior Landon Moser was fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump.
Freshman Lucas Frisch was second in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the 100-meter dash. Sawyer Thurman was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Galanakis and Brayden Stevens were fourth and seventh in the 200-meter dash. Galanakis was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. In the relays, Worth County was second in the 4x400-meter relay and third in the 4x100-meter relay.
For the girls, Ali Brown nearly threw a season-best in the javelin and topped East Atchison’s Tommi Martin to win the event. The Tiger 4x100-meter relay team also won.
Brown added a second-place mark in the discus while freshman Rylee Ruckman was fifth in the javelin.
Emma Spencer, Riley Ridge and Brylea Paxson each had multiple top-8 finishes. Spencer was third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the the long jump while Rayleigh Smith was sixth in the long jump.
Ridge took second in the high jump and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles. Paxson was fifth in the 1,600-meter run and eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
Junior Brooklyn Richardson was sixth in the 100-meter dash. Freshman Katelyn Fletchall was sixth in the triple jump.
The Tigers go to Albany on Tuesday for the Grand River Conference Championships. They will travel to Weston on Saturday for the Class 1, District 8 Championships.