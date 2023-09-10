23-09-14 KCSB Brooklyn9.jpg
Buy Now

Worth County senior Brooklyn Richardson throws a pitch on Saturday in King City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KING CITY, Mo. — Brooklyn Richardson has accomplished a lot over the years in a Worth County jersey, but Saturday was a new one for her as she began pitching at 12:30 p.m. and finished at 7:30 p.m. holding the King City Tournament championship plaque with her fellow Tiger seniors.

Over the course of three games, Richardson pitched 17 innings and threw 247 pitches as the winning pitcher in all three games against Northeast Nodaway, Norborne/Hardin-Central and King City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags