KING CITY, Mo. — Brooklyn Richardson has accomplished a lot over the years in a Worth County jersey, but Saturday was a new one for her as she began pitching at 12:30 p.m. and finished at 7:30 p.m. holding the King City Tournament championship plaque with her fellow Tiger seniors.
Over the course of three games, Richardson pitched 17 innings and threw 247 pitches as the winning pitcher in all three games against Northeast Nodaway, Norborne/Hardin-Central and King City.
“It was definitely the first time I’ve ever pitched pretty much three games in a row, so I am exhausted,” Richardson said. “It was hard, but I worked through it.”
The senior only seemed to get stronger as the round-robin tournament went on with her best performance coming in the final game with a 3-0 shutout of King City to secure the championship. In that final game, she threw all seven innings with just four hits and a walk allowed and nine strikeouts.
“Whenever Brooklyn is on the mound, we just relax,” Worth County outfielder Rylee Ruckman said. “We don’t relax too much. We are still on our toes and we are still ready. But whenever Brooklyn is on the mound, we definitely have faith in her and believe in her 100 percent.”
All the run support Richardson needed came in the bottom of the third with sophomore Rylee Ruckman leading off with a double. Senior Becca Smith advanced Ruckman to third base and Richardson drove her home.
The speedy Richardson ended up scoring on a wild pitch and senior Kynah Steele drove in another run for a 3-0 score that ended up holding up.
“I’m just super proud of her,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said of Richardson. “In years past, she wouldn’t have been able to do that. She just has the mentality that she is going to take this team somewhere this year.”
The game before had a different tenor with Norborne/Hardin-Central getting the Tigers into a shootout that couldn’t be decided within the tournament’s time limit. Worth County made the most of their extra inning for a 11-10 win in six innings.
Bliley attempted to give Richardson some rest and started her at first base, but after the Aggies scored five in the top of the first inning — Bliley had Richardson start the second inning.
“Just had to keep my head up and make sure that I was doing what I am supposed to do,” Richardson said.
After spotting the Aggies five runs, the Tigers began to fight back in the bottom of the first. Richardson walked and Kambree Briner singled to begin the frame. A dropped ball in the outfield allowed both to score.
Three-straight walks to the middle of the Tiger order loaded the base. Steele scored on a sac-fly by freshman Keira Hardy to trim the margin to 5-3.
The bottom of the second inning began much the same as its predecessor with Richardson and Briner reaching base. Kristin Tracy drove in a run and seniors Brylee Rush and Autumn Cousatte added more as Worth County took a 7-5 lead into the third.
Worth County added one more in the third inning, but the Aggies began to chip away and scratched together a 4-run fifth inning to retake the lead.
Smart base-running from Steele tied the game back up in the bottom of the fifth and forced extra innings. Each team starts with a runner on second in extra innings and the Aggies used small-ball to retake the lead at 10-9.
After Hardy sacrificed Addie Gray to third, Ruckman made sure she had no trouble scoring with a stand-up triple. The Aggies intentionally walked seniors Smith and Richardson to put the game at the bat of Briner — a freshman — with one out and force outs at every base.
“I was really nervous at first, but then just the confidence from my teammates in me just helped me with everything,” Briner said. “And I felt good about it.”
Briner wasn’t intimidated and drove the second pitch of the at-bat to the fence in right field for the walk-off winner.
“That was huge,” Ruckman said. “We were going crazy. That was big for us.”
The Tiger lineup on Saturday was a fascinating one with five seniors, a sophomore and three freshmen, but the mix of veterans and youth has gelled nicely together.
“The leadership is just tremendous this year,” Bliley said.
The first game of the day for the Tigers was a rivalry matchup with Northeast Nodaway — the team that would end up taking second in the tournament.
The Tigers jumped on the Bluejays early with a run in the first followed by an 8-run second inning. Eight of the nine Tigers reached base in the game with seven earning hits led by two for Hardy.
The Jays mounted a late rally, but it was too late as the time limit ran out and the Tigers earned a 9-5 win.
Worth County (7-1) will attempt to continue their hot start on Tuesday with a road trip to Albany (1-5) before going on the road Thursday as well to Pattonsburg (5-3).
“I’m super proud of these girls,” Bliley said. “We’ve been playing really well for the last couple of weeks. Just keeping that rolling, we believe in ourselves, we are just coming out and having fun, and we are hungry. We want to go places this year. I think today kinda proved that for us.”
Worth County 2, North Harrison 1; 8 innings
Richardson was fantastic on Thursday as well with eight innings and no earned runs in a 2-1 win over North Harrison in Grant City.
North Harrison took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but Kynah Steele led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple and scored on a passed ball to force extras.
Richardson took care of things herself in extras as she singled in the eighth with one out, stole second, stole third and scored on a throwing error.
Richardson led the team with two of its four hits. She allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight.