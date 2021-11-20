GRANT CITY, Mo. — Two explosive offenses squared off in Friday’s District 4 Championship matchup between the unbeaten Worth County Tigers and the East Atchison Wolves. With defense coming at a premium, the game came down to a few key defensive stops, which Worth County was able to come up with in a 76-42 victory.
The first defensive stop, surprisingly enough, came on the Wolves’ opening possession of the game. A sack on first down put the powerful East Atchison offense in a hole and the Tiger defense was able to force a punt. Worth County wasted no time offensively, when senior quarterback Aydan Gladstone took the second play from scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown run.
Worth County’s scoring potential forced East Atchison to risk a fourth-and-1 from their own 15 yard line and Gladstone was able to make a tackle in the backfield to give his team the ball with great field position. This time, Gladstone was able to punch in the score from the 1-yard line, putting Worth County up two scores halfway through the first quarter.
East Atchison took the next drive and found their stride, relying heavily on senior tailback Kaylin Merriweather. They marched down the field on a four-minute drive capped by a 25-yard run by Merriweather. Worth County, again with the quick play offense, scored on just their second play of the drive again on a 35-yard Gladstone run.
The back and forth scoring continued when East Atchison back Jarrett Spinnato burst right up the middle for a 51-yard touchdown run, making the score 20-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Gladstone continued his impressive performance with a picture perfect 42-yard touchdown pass to junior Dylan McIntyre, who adjusted to the ball and ran in for the quick score. After another Merriweather touchdown run for East Atchison, Gladstone found the endzone again on a 41-yard carry for his fifth touchdown of the first half, four rushing and one through the air.
“They keyed on Alex Rinehart so much, it made it easy for me,” Gladstone said of his first half outburst. “They had two or three people on Alex all game.”
The next big stop came at the hands of McIntyre, when he was able to intercept the Wolves pass attempt on the ensuing drive, setting up Alex Rinehart for a 20-yard touchdown run.
McIntyre said their approach was simple coming into tonight’s matchup, “We just have to score points, stop them, stay ahead, stay positive and keep going.”
Rinehart continued to assert himself with a 44 yard touchdown run on the first play of the Tigers next drive.
“We know that Alex has been our bell cow all year. He’s carried a heavy load and people are going to start keying on that and we’ve got tricks in the bag where we can counter other things when we need to. Aydan is a lot of times the guy.” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We’re fortunate to have those guys. Alex gets stronger as the games goes on, you’re not going to wear him down.”
Rinehart clearly was not wearing down, and after a second interception by McIntyre, the Tigers would go into the half with a 48-28 lead. Rinehart took the second play of the second half for a 27 yard touchdown, putting Worth County up 56-28.
McIntyre came up with his 3rd interception of the game on the Wolves next drive, and Rinehart was able to punch his ticket to the end zone. Rinehart took over the 3rd quarter for Worth County, making big defensive plays with back to back tackles for loss leading to a turnover on downs. Then, once again, he found the end zone on a 21 yard run and a 34 yard run to put Worth County up 76-28 with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
Two touchdown runs by Merriweather would make the final score 76-42.
Worth County is set to face off against North Shelby in next week's state semifinal matchup and know the challenge they have ahead of them.
“They beat Stanberry and they are a good team,” McIntyre said. “We’ve got to keep our heads up all week and keep grinding.”
Worth County checked one more championship off the list one Friday. With the conference and district titles in hand, they have one more trophy they’d like to claim.
“This district title has been my dream since day one,” Gladstone said. “State is the bigger dream, but this is awesome. It helps that we’re all working together and staying positive.”