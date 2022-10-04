22-10-06 NENWCSB Steele6.jpg
Buy Now

Worth County junior Kynah Steele (7) comes across the plate after her fifth-inning go-ahead home run against Northeast Nodaway on Monday in Grant City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — It is a big start to the week for Worth County softball.

Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway and Worth County own the three best records in Class 1, District 16. The district seedings will be decided on Wednesday and the Tigers’ schedule has Northeast Nodaway (9-6) on Monday and Platte Valley (13-7) on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags