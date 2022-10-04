GRANT CITY, Mo. — It is a big start to the week for Worth County softball.
Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway and Worth County own the three best records in Class 1, District 16. The district seedings will be decided on Wednesday and the Tigers’ schedule has Northeast Nodaway (9-6) on Monday and Platte Valley (13-7) on Tuesday.
Wins likely mean the top seed in next week’s district tournament for Worth County (10-7).
Step one came on Monday as the Tigers hosted the Bluejays and sent junior Brooklyn Richardson out to pitch. Richardson delivered a gem in a 7-5 Worth County victory.
“Everything leads up to this,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We’ve got to start learning to focus throughout a whole game. I felt like tonight we did a pretty good job of staying focused. We lost it there for a little bit, but being able to finish that game on top was a big win.”
The junior pitcher mowed through the Bluejay lineup in the first five innings of the game — taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
“I just knew it was a big game and we had to win that game to be able to get up in districts,” Richardson said. “So I just did what I needed to do.”
Northeast Nodaway sophomore Hadley DeFreece kept the Tigers off the board until the third inning when back-to-back-to-back 2-out singles by Hailey Adwell, Kara Staton and Ali Brown put the first run on the board.
The Jays answered in the top of the fourth with a walk by DeFreece and Jill Boswell being hit by a pitch to put two runners on with one out. Senior Jaden Atkins laid down a bunt to third which the Tigers threw away and allowed two runs to score and give Northeast Nodaway a 2-1 lead without a hit.
Worth County knotted things back up in the bottom of the fourth with No. 9 hitter Rylee Ruckman reaching on an infield single and junior Autumn Cousatte driving her in with a double.
“Being able to attack their pitcher early in the count and not letting her get ahead was big,” Bliley said.
The Tigers broke the game open in the fifth inning when junior Kynah Steele led off the frame with a home run to left field.
“It was my pitch,” Steele said. “Right down the middle. … It was my time to shine, I guess.”
Things only got worse for the Bluejays in the inning with three errors allowing three more runs to score and the Tigers took a 6-2 lead into the sixth inning.
The Jays finally got to Richardson in the sixth with back-to-back singles by Baylie Busby and DeFreece starting the inning, but Busby was called out at the plate on a close play with no outs as she tried to score on the DeFreece single.
Meredith Adwell reached on an error which scored DeFreece and Boswell singled, but Richardson was able to end the threat with back-to-back strikeouts.
“I thought she did a really good job of hitting her spots and maintaining her composure, especially late when they did start getting on to her,” Bliley said.
Worth County got the run back on a 1-out double by Steele, who scored on a wild pitch. The Tigers took a 7-3 lead into the final inning.
Again, base running bit Northeast Nodaway in the seventh inning. Lauren McIntyre reached on a single. Lindsey Jackson and Mylee Wilmes each reached on bunts. Wilmes’ scored McIntyre to cut the lead to 7-4.
The Jays made the first two outs of the inning at home plate with an outfield assist on a Busby single, which could’ve loaded the bases with no outs, getting Jackson out. Then Wilmes tried to score on a grounder by DeFreece and was thrown out.
Meredith Adwell’s single scored Busby who would have represented the tying run without the outs at the plate. With the bases loaded in a 7-5 game, Richardson ended the game with her 11th strikeout.
The Tigers play Platte Valley on Tuesday in Grant City before road trips to Maysville on Thursday and Mid-Buchanan on Monday to finish their regular season.
“I feel like we are probably playing our best ball right now,” Bliley said. “Keeping that up though will be the challenge.”
The Jays play at Bishop LeBlond on Tuesday then host East Harrison on Thursday to cap their regular season.
“We have to play our game,” Northeast Nodaway coach Payton Adwell said.
DeKalb 2, NE Nodaway 1
DeKalb topped Northeast Nodaway last Thursday 2-1 in DeKalb.
DeFreece threw six innings and allowed six hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
The Jays mustered just five hits with two coming from Busby including a triple.
Worth County 3, Trenton 1
Richardson his a walk-off 2-run homer last Thursday which gave Worth County a 3-1 win over Trenton in Grant City.
Ali Brown threw all seven innings and allowed just four hits and one run with eight strikeouts and a walk. Brylee Rush and a team-high two hits including a triple.