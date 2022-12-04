ALBANY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers understand how inexperienced they are and that with that inexperience comes turbulence. The Tigers felt some of that inexperience on Saturday in a 67-54 loss to the Pattonsburg Panthers in the third-place game of the Albany Tournament.
“We’ve got a really inexperienced team,” Worth County coach Les New said. “We have Tyler and Levi back and they’re the only ones who have really played. We’re filling in the other three spots and our bench. We’ve got one guy playing is first year as a senior, another as a junior, so we just have a lot of guys who have not played basketball.”
The Panthers took control early with an 8-0 run in the first quarter. Gage Iddings scored four of Pattonsburg’s eight points in the first three and a half minutes of the quarter.
Levi Cassavaugh got the Tigers on the scoreboard with a free throw after being held scoreless for almost four and a half minutes. Pattonsburg answered with a layup but back-to-back baskets from Tyler New cut the Panther lead in half at 10-5 with 3:35 left in the quarter.
Worth County made it a four-point game twice in the first half, first with a 3-pointer from Cassavaugh with 1:43 left in the first and then with a three from freshman Wyatt Hill with 25 seconds left in the first.
The Panthers ended the first quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, giving Pattonsburg a 23-13 lead at the end of the first. Gage Iddings led Pattonsburg with eight points and Tyler New led the Tigers with seven points after the first eight minutes.
Worth County opened the second quarter in a much more impressive fashion than they finished it. The Tigers started with a basket from New and a 3-point play from Tanner Ridge.
The momentum lasted just a couple minutes as Pattonsburg’s response was a 10-0 run over the next two and a half minutes. Cassavaugh ended the run with his second 3-pointer of the half, but the Panthers went on to end the half with the final four points and a 37-21 halftime lead.
The Tigers opened the second half with their best quarter of the day, scoring 20 points in the third quarter. While the offense was better for Worth County, the defense was unable to keep Pattonsburg off the scoreboard — allowing 17 points.
New continued his early season tear with eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Tigers cut the Pattonsburg lead to 10 with just under a minute to play. Worth County outscored the Panthers 33-30 in the second half.
“In the first half, we just got out-rebounded and they killed us on the boards,” Coach New said. “They had eight points off of offensive rebounds and you just can’t have that. After the first half, we went man instead of zone and that gave us a better chance to rebound. We also made more shots and the kids worked hard.”
Daltyn Sperry scored 11 points for Pattonsburg in the fourth quarter and led the team with 23 total. The Panthers had four of their five starters score double digit points in the win.
Tanner Ridge was the second leading scorer for Worth County, scoring 11 points on Saturday. Cassavaugh was third on the team with nine points.
Coach New said that there were was some positives and some lessons to take away from the tournament.
“Being a fifth seed and beating a fourth seed ,” New said. “We played really well against South Harrison in the first round. Then we ran into Platte Valley, a juggernaut, and then in this game we just ran into a really experienced team. We’re still learning how to play.”