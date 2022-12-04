New

Worth County junior Tyler New handles the ball on Saturday in Albany. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

ALBANY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers understand how inexperienced they are and that with that inexperience comes turbulence. The Tigers felt some of that inexperience on Saturday in a 67-54 loss to the Pattonsburg Panthers in the third-place game of the Albany Tournament.

“We’ve got a really inexperienced team,” Worth County coach Les New said. “We have Tyler and Levi back and they’re the only ones who have really played. We’re filling in the other three spots and our bench. We’ve got one guy playing is first year as a senior, another as a junior, so we just have a lot of guys who have not played basketball.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags