GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers notched a win on Tuesday night in Grant City with a 27-24 victory over the Stanberry Bulldogs. It was the fourth win of the season for the Tigers, doubling last season’s total and proving to the Worth County senior group that their hard work over the offseason has paid off.

“It means a lot because last year wasn’t a good season,” Ali Brown said. “This is our comeback year, and we want to continue to improve in the weight room and in practice. We still have a lot of room to improve, we just have to keep it up and keep going.”

