GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers notched a win on Tuesday night in Grant City with a 27-24 victory over the Stanberry Bulldogs. It was the fourth win of the season for the Tigers, doubling last season’s total and proving to the Worth County senior group that their hard work over the offseason has paid off.
“It means a lot because last year wasn’t a good season,” Ali Brown said. “This is our comeback year, and we want to continue to improve in the weight room and in practice. We still have a lot of room to improve, we just have to keep it up and keep going.”
Tuesday night’s matchup with their rivals was a slugfest throughout the game. The two teams combined for just eight points in a 4-4 first-quarter tie.
“Our defense stepped up big tonight,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “I don’t know how many turnovers we forced tonight, but it was a lot. I definitely think that our defense is headed in the right direction and if we can hold teams under 30 points like we have the last couple of games — that’s big. That shows that our defense is getting there and we’re starting to work as a team more and more.”
The Bulldogs quickly doubled their first-quarter total with baskets from Kiley Mattson and Trista Lager early in the second quarter. Taylor Sanders scored Worth County’s first points of the quarter at the 5:15 mark, then a 3-pointer from Brylee Rush gave the Tigers a 9-8 lead with 4:45 left in the half.
Brown gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the half with a minute and a half left in the second quarter at three points in what was a tightly contest first half. Kiley Mattson added a basket late in the half to cut the Worth County lead to one at 11-10 going into halftime.
Stanberry opened the third quarter by capitalizing on a handful of Worth County turnovers that led to a 6-0 run through the first six minutes of the quarter. Brown ended the run with the Tigers first points of the second half with 1:58 left in the third on a three-point play that cut the Stanberry lead to 16-14.
“The biggest thing I said to them was to just keep your confidence,” Bliley said. “I told them one possession at a time and if we can get a stop defensively and then at least go down and get a look, shots will fall. That was what got us back in that, we got a look where Kynah got a look and found Ali for a three-point play. Little plays like that will get their confidence back up and back into the game.”
The Bulldogs took a 19-14 lead into the fourth quarter and after the two teams traded turnovers, Kynah Steele made it a one-possession game with a shot under the basket at the 5:58 mark.
Rush then tied the game at 19-19 with her second 3-pointer. Rush’s 3-pointer began a 9-3 run that gave the Tigers a 25-22 lead with just over a minute left in the game.
“Our offense started clicking once we started looking to get the ball inside,” Steele said. “We started spacing them out and cutting to the basket and that’s how we found those open looks.”
Elizabeth Brown gave the Tigers their 27-24 lead with seven seconds left by making one of her two free throws. Stanberry’s Amelia Wallace’s attempt to tie the game rattled out and Worth County ended a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
Worth County will travel to North Harrison on Friday night for its final game before they enter the Stanberry Tournament on Monday. The Shamrocks are 2-5 this season, but have won four of their last five meetings with the Tigers.