TARKIO, Mo. – Acceptance was the feeling on the Worth County sideline Friday night as the Tigers’ season came to an end at the hands of the East Atchison Wolves 60-14. There were tears, there was disappointment — but they were mostly accepting of what has been an unlucky season for the Tigers.
“We had a lot of ups and downs, but football is a game where you get a lot of life lessons,” Worth County coach Chris Healy said. “Hopefully they can take some of these things and learn from it. There were some good things where it was going good and it was fun, then there were some bad things where you have challenges and you have to adjust. Hopefully they’ve learned you can adjust to adversity and come out better from it.”
Friday night’s game was a microcosm of what Worth County’s season has been. There were a few good things, but injury, bad luck and poor play put an end to their difficult season.
The Tigers used an eight-play drive to open the game that ended with Aydan Gladstone connecting with Jackson Runde for a 20-yard touchdown. The Worth County defense followed that up with a three-and-out on East Atchison’s first drive.
The moments of good only last so long for Worth County and Friday night was no different. Senior Andrew Alarcon entered the district semifinals having carried the ball 238 times for 1,619 yards this season.
Alarcon tore his ACL last season against Pattonsburg only to come back and average 26 carries per game this season. But in the final game of his career, Alarcon carried the ball just nine times before leaving early in the first half with another knee injury.
“I hurt for Andrew not having him in his last football game,” Healy said.
Alarcon rushed for 3,093 yards over the last three years for the Tigers. Over that span, the running back scored 42 touchdowns. Before injuring his knee last season, Alarcon scored 16 touchdowns on just 62 carries.
Worth County will also have to replace Austin Welch, who has been the team’s top lineman the last two years. Welch recorded 40 tackles and three sacks this season even after missing the final half of the season due to COVID-19.
Fellow senior lineman Justin Dye also leaves a hole on the line. Dye was third on the team with 72 tackles this season. Nathan Adwell will also graduate after leading the team with 88 tackles this season and 167 over the last three years.
“They’ve had a lot of success,” Healy said. “Those seniors have put a lot of hours into the weight room, a lot of hours into the offseason. They show up every Friday night ready to go. They had a lot of high expectations this season and for a lot of different things, that didn’t quite happen. But they left a lot of good things for our program after six years as a Tiger.”
The senior class won 36 games in four years with one state title and a loss in the state title game of 2017.
The 2021 season hopes to be a better year for Worth County who will return some important pieces from this team. Gladstone and Runde both return for their senior seasons, as well as the team’s second-leading receiver Dylan McIntyre.
The biggest hole will be replacing its leading rusher from 2020. Colt Cameron and Levi Cassavaugh each carried the ball 17 times this year and should have a larger roles next season, as well as Braxton Hightshoe who was second on the team with 49 carries.
“This year we had a lot of young guys who got reps that might now have planned on getting reps,” Healy said. “That’s going to help us in the future, but it’s all about who steps up in the offseason and do what it takes to take that next step.”