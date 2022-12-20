GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County’s six losses this season have all come to teams with winning records as the Tigers have played a gauntlet of a schedule to open the season. The toughest test of the season came Monday against undefeated Mount Ayr.
The Raiders (7-0) are led by University of Iowa baseball signee Jaixen Frost and his 24.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game averages. Relatively speaking, it was a quiet night for Frost with 14 points, but the future Hawkeye still controlled the game in Mount Ayr’s 70-46 win on Monday in Grant City.
Mount Ayr had a 10-7 lead early in the first quarter when Frost sparked a 10-0 run with a steal and layup. Worth County junior Tyler New finished the first quarter with a basket, but the Raiders took a 20-9 lead into the second quarter.
“I felt like, maybe, before we even stepped on the floor we were beat,” Worth County coach Les New said. “Because we didn’t compete early. We weren’t guarding anybody. I think the intimidation of them — and we didn’t play well. We didn’t come ready to play.
“Granted, we play them 10 times, they are going to beat us 10 times probably — but we can compete more. That was probably the biggest thing that I saw is we just didn’t come to compete. But give them credit, they are a very good team. They did what they did and did it well.”
The lead quickly grew with Frost hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the second quarter and the Raiders going on a 16-0 run to begin the period. New ended the run with a basket, but it was only a brief stoppage as Mount Ayr out-scored Worth County 26-4 in the quarter and took a 46-13 lead into halftime.
“They extended the zone so wide,” Les New said. “You have to know how to play against that. We haven’t seen that either. They were 6-2 and 6-3 at the top of that zone.”
The lead eventually grew to 56-16 in the third quarter.
Worth County (4-6) continued to play hard in the second half and was able to cut into the lead late against the Raider reserves to make the final margin closer.
“We fought, we completed in the second half,” Les New said. “That is what we talked about at half is that we have to come out here and compete.”
Tyler New finished with a game-high 21 points while Levi Cassavaugh added 10 points. Tanner Ridge had six points before leaving the game when his shoulder popped out of place. Freshman Karson Briner had four points.
Mount Ayr was extremely balanced with 10 players scoring, led by Frost’s 14.
Worth County will be back on the court next Tuesday in Trenton when the Tigers play Green City at Holiday Hoops.
“It has been a rollercoaster,” Les New said of the first half of the season. “We’ve had some really good moments where we’ve looked really good and I’ve seen improvement. And we’ve had some of those deeper valleys where we kinda drop down and we don’t guard and don’t rebound. I will give our boys credit where I think our rebounding has gotten better overall.”
St. Joseph Christian 82, Worth County 68
Tyler New had 35 points in last Thursday’s 82-68 loss to St. Joseph Christian. John Galanakis had 12 while Tanner Ridge had nine, Levi Cassavaugh had seven and Cannon Fletcher had five.