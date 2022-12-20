22-12-22 WC Levi3.jpg
Worth County senior Levi Cassavaugh handles the ball against Mount Ayr on Monday in Grant City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County’s six losses this season have all come to teams with winning records as the Tigers have played a gauntlet of a schedule to open the season. The toughest test of the season came Monday against undefeated Mount Ayr.

The Raiders (7-0) are led by University of Iowa baseball signee Jaixen Frost and his 24.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game averages. Relatively speaking, it was a quiet night for Frost with 14 points, but the future Hawkeye still controlled the game in Mount Ayr’s 70-46 win on Monday in Grant City.

