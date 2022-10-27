GRANT CITY, Mo. —The Worth County Tigers ended the regular season with a 66-14 thrashing of the Stanberry Bulldogs last Friday. Quarterback Tyler New had five touchdowns and the Tigers rushed for 228 yards in what was their third-straight win over their rival.
“The message last week was to go out there and ball out,” Dylan McIntyre said. “The Stanberry and Worth County rivalry goes way back and getting that rivalry win is always huge.”
Dylan McIntyre led Worth County with six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown Friday night. Grant McIntyre caught two touchdown passes for the second-straight game and has scored five of his seven touchdowns this season over the last three games.
Grant McIntyre’s increase in production is part of the overall team improvement that has impressed Dylan McIntyre this season.
“I’ve been impressed with our improvement this season,” Dylan McIntyre said. “We go to practice every day looking to get better. We’re able to work hard and have fun at the same time.”
New’s 166 passing yards on Friday put his regular season total at 961 yards on just 94 attempts. The first-year starter has also handled the ball well, throwing just one interception to his 24 touchdown passes.
New said his focus now is on what his team can do in districts.
“We knew all year that our district was going to be tough and every game we are going to play is going to be a battle,” New said. “We will have to take it one game at a time and make as few mistakes as possible.”
Senior Levi Cassavaugh led the Tigers with 87 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against the Bulldogs. With Friday’s performance, Cassavaugh eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark (1,058) and ends the regular season with 20 rushing touchdowns.
The Worth County defense held the Bulldogs to two scores and end the regular season allowing just 20 points per game. The Tigers’ received standout performances from players at each level of the defense.
Grant McIntyre moved into third place on the team with 12 tackles against the run-heavy Bulldogs. Dylan McIntyre continued to be a problem for teams since moving to defensive end by sacking Stanberry quarterback Colby McQuinn twice.
“I have been very impressed with how guys have been able to step up in spots where we needed to make the team better like when Tyler (New) moved to corner, Dylan moving to end, and (Landon) Wilmes moving to linebacker,” Jase Latham said.
Latham had his biggest highlight of the season with an interception returned for a touchdown on a ball tipped by Dylan McIntyre. The defensive tackle said it was his favorite moment of the season but hopes he can top that later in the year.
“My touchdown last Friday was the highlight of my season so far, but I am hoping to recreate that feeling later in the year with a ring,” Latham said.
The Tigers ended the regular season with a 7-2 record and third place finish in the GRC. Worth County’s two losses came by a combined nine points to the teams ahead of them. New said those losses proved they belong in the conversation with those teams.
“Looking back on those two games, we know that we can compete with two of the best teams in the state,” New said. “We know that we are right there with them. We just need to stop making mistakes that have helped the other team gain momentum.”
Dylan McIntyre didn’t take the end to the regular season lightly. While Stanberry has struggled this season, McIntyre says that going into districts on a positive note could help their attempt at returning to Columbia.
“Every win is important but ending the regular season on a high note with a victory is a huge first step in making a deep run in the playoffs,” McIntyre said.
The Tigers will have a week off before facing Rock Port next Friday. Worth County will use the bye week to work on some of the little things.
“With a week off, we will go back to the basics and fundamentals,” New said. “We are going to focus on blocking, tackling, and conditioning. Then next week we’ll focus on the game plan.”