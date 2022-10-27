Tyler New

Worth County quarterback Tyler New throws a pass in Stanberry last Friday. 

 SUBMITTED

GRANT CITY, Mo. —The Worth County Tigers ended the regular season with a 66-14 thrashing of the Stanberry Bulldogs last Friday. Quarterback Tyler New had five touchdowns and the Tigers rushed for 228 yards in what was their third-straight win over their rival.

“The message last week was to go out there and ball out,” Dylan McIntyre said. “The Stanberry and Worth County rivalry goes way back and getting that rivalry win is always huge.”

