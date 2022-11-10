New Levi

Worth County quarterback Tyler New hands off to running back Levi Cassavaugh earlier this season against South Holt in Grant City.

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

The Worth County Tigers rolled the Rock Port Blue Jays in their District 4 opener. The Tigers scored 44 points in the first quarter and raced to a 52-0 win over the Blue Jays last Friday.

“Last Friday’s win was a massive confidence booster for the whole team and I think was extremely important for team morale,” Jase Latham said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags