The Worth County Tigers rolled the Rock Port Blue Jays in their District 4 opener. The Tigers scored 44 points in the first quarter and raced to a 52-0 win over the Blue Jays last Friday.
“Last Friday’s win was a massive confidence booster for the whole team and I think was extremely important for team morale,” Jase Latham said.
The Tigers seemed unaffected by the weather conditions that blew through the state on Friday night. Players said that they spent the week preparing for the inclement conditions.
“Our offense had been preparing for those conditions all week by putting mud and water on the ball all week at practice, so we were ready to play in it,” Levi Cassavaugh said. “We had been really sharp in practice throughout the week because we know it’s do or die time.”
Worth County held Rock Port to just 118 yards of total offense. The Blue Jays averaged 4.3 yards per carry in the loss on 27 carries.
The experience of facing the run-heavy Blue Jays might help the Tigers in Friday night’s semifinal matchup with Platte Valley. The 275 Conference champions rushed for 362 yards in their win over South Holt on Saturday.
“After what we saw playing Rock Port, we know that we have the ability to shut down the run game, but we have to go out there and do it,” Latham said. “The defense is going to have to play strong and do our jobs all around.”
Leading Platte Valley to that win was running back Carter Luke. The Platte Valley senior carried the ball 14 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaxon McCrary carried the ball 10 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Platte Valley threw just four passes in the win for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Platte Valley finished the regular season averaging 47 points per game on offense. The offense entered the playoffs as the 13th best scoring offense in the state.
The strength of Platte Valley lies on the defensive side of the ball where they come in as the third-best scoring defense in the state. Platte Valley allowed 17 points per game on defense and for Worth County, it’s about finding the weakness on defense.
“They’re a solid defense, but every defense, no matter what — has a weakness,” Dylan McIntyre said. “Finding that weakness for this team is going to be a little tough, because they are good all around.”
The Tigers have done most of their damage on the ground this season, rushing for 2,385 yards during the regular season. Cassavaugh was the leader of that group, rushing for 1,058 yards on 106 carries.
“The key to getting the running game going is getting our big boys up front fired up and ready to go,” Cassavaugh said. “Platte Valley has a big and talented defensive line, but I know that our linemen will get it done up front. They have been working hard and I know that Braxton (Hightshoe), Tyler (New), and I will be ready to go.”
Friday’s matchup is one that the Worth County Tigers have been looking forward to for a while. The Tigers enter the semifinal matchup with confidence after their performances over the last few weeks.
“We have been playing really well on both sides of the ball the last few weeks and our offense can adapt to bear any defense,” Cassavaugh said. “We have the key players with a good work ethic to get the job done.”