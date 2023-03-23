22-06-02 WC Track.jpg
Worth County TRACK & FIELD - Shown from left, first row: Rayleigh Smith, Brooklyn Richardson, Emma Spencer, Kara Staton; second row: Brylea Paxson, Katie Fletchall, Haley Adwell; third row: Lucas Frisch, Brayden Combs, Lincoln Wake, Brayden Murphy, Landon Moser, Andrew Griffin and Levi Cassavaugh. Not pictured: Elias Alarcon, Jase Latham, Jace Cameron, Franklynn Hoff, Ethan Frese, Tyler New, Brayden Stevens, Wyatt Hill, Sawyer Thurman, John Galanakis, Eva Engel, Riley Ridge, Rylee Ruckman, Ali Brown, Marissa Schmitz and ZeeAnna Gladstone.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

A coach once told me the two most important things in Worth County are football and Christmas. But not far behind the two is track and field, and after a successful season in 2022, the Tigers are excited for what the 2023 season holds.

“I like track, I like coaching track, and it usually means warm weather is in the future,” Worth County boys coach Cree Beverlin said. “I like getting to see other athletes around the conference and area. A lot of the boys’ coaches are also football coaches, so we also get to talk a little football.”

