A coach once told me the two most important things in Worth County are football and Christmas. But not far behind the two is track and field, and after a successful season in 2022, the Tigers are excited for what the 2023 season holds.
“I like track, I like coaching track, and it usually means warm weather is in the future,” Worth County boys coach Cree Beverlin said. “I like getting to see other athletes around the conference and area. A lot of the boys’ coaches are also football coaches, so we also get to talk a little football.”
Just like the football team, the 2023 track and field team will feature many new faces. The Tigers took second place in last year’s state meet with strong performances from the 2022 senior class.
Aydan Gladstone and Jace Cousatte each finished with four top-10 finishes and the relay teams finished first, third and eighth in their three events. Levi Cassavaugh will be the lone runner from those teams returning this season.
“Levi Cassavaugh was on a lot of those relay teams and was a big part of what we did as a team,” Beverlin said. “Jase Latham is also coming back, but those are the only two coming back that went to state last year. We do have a good freshmen class coming in after being GRC champions in junior high. I know it’s going to be a big step for them, but they’re excited and a good group.”
Latham finished fourth last year in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet. Two of the three throwers who finished ahead of the Worth County senior graduated last year.
“I’m kind of hoping I can get first a little more than I have in the past with a lot of those guys gone,” Latham said. “I think with this being the third year of throwing, I’m not as nervous as I used to be. A lot of guys glide, which takes a lot of raw power. I’ve been working on my technique because I spin, which requires a lot more technique.”
The Worth County girls also come into the season excited for some of its younger athletes. Coach Janice Borey hopes that they’ll be able to do good things once the team is able to put people in the right spots.
“I have some experience and I have some young people coming in,” Borey said. “There’s going to be some good things once we get everybody where they’re supposed to be and working well.”
The Tigers have two athletes returning who competed in the state competition. Sophomore Eva Engel returns after finishing tied for fourth with a 9’1 pole vault in her first state meet.
Engel’s path in 2023 will likely cross with the girls who finished ahead of her last season. Last year’s champion graduated, but the next three will all be back this season. Engel should have a good idea where she stands with Ava Barnes of Mound City and Katlyn James of Stanberry being two of those three vaulters.
“She has hit 11 feet indoors, so I’m expecting good things from her,” Borey said.
Senior Ali Brown will also return with the hope of improving on her state results from a season ago. Brown finished sixth in the javelin throw. Two of the throwers ahead of her graduated, including last year’s winner, Lexi Craig. Craig finished with a throw of 146 feet, 22 feet further than second place.
Worth County also returns a handful of athletes who did well in sectionals last season. Kara-Jean Staton finished fifth in the discus with a throw just under 98 feet. Staton’s distance would have given her 11th in the state meet.
Emma Spencer finished fifth in the long jump at sectionals with a leap of 14 feet. Spencer’s sectionals jump would have resulted in a 14th place finish at the state meet.
Junior Brooklyn Richardson has spent the offseason doing indoor track. Richardson finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in last year’s sectionals meet. The junior’s time of 17.29 would have given her fifth at the state meet.
“My biggest goal is to make it to state in hurdles this year because I (have) yet to do that,” Richardson said. “I’ve been in the weight room, and I’ve been working with the Graceland head coach, so hopefully I got ahead a little bit.”
Richardson has high expectations for the girls’ side this season and believes that they’ll be stronger in a competition that wasn’t on their radar a season ago.
“I’m really excited, I think we’ll be really good with a good group of girls,” Richardson said. “I think our strengths will be relays, probably.”
The Tigers host the Worth County Early Bird Meet on Thursday.