BARNARD, Mo. — Dylan McIntyre claimed things changed when he adjusted his handwarmer. Whatever the adjustment, the Worth County Tigers rallied back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Platte Valley 46-28 in the District 4 semifinals Friday night in Barnard.
“That first touchdown changed everything for us and then we kept scoring,” McIntyre said. “Honestly, I had my handwarmer behind my back when they scored the first two touchdowns and then I turned it around and we started scoring.”
The Tigers struggled to get going offensively early in the game and that was due in large part to the Platte Valley offense. The 275 champions opened the game with an 11-play drive that took six minutes and 12 seconds off the clock.
Platte Valley converted multiple fourth downs on the drive, including a fake punt. The score also came on fourth down as Aydan Blackford connected with Carter Luke for a 33-yard touchdown on fourth-and-13.
The Worth County response wasn’t ideal as the Tigers turned the ball over on the second play of the drive. Platte Valley took advantage of the turnover and a 21-yard run from Carter Luke with a 1-yard touchdown run by Blackford with 2:22 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers gave Platte Valley a heavy dose of the run on their second drive of the game. Tyler New and Levi Cassavaugh combined for 29 yards on six carries before yet another fumble gave the ball back to Platte Valley.
The momentum swing started on Platte Valley’s ensuing drive with Worth County forcing a punt. The Tigers answered the defensive stop with a methodical 15-play drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run from New with 34 seconds left in the half.
‘We just had to grind it out,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We were playing really well on defense, they just made a couple of plays. We just had to keep doing what we were doing and stick to the game plan. We just had to settle in and we adjusted well.”
The Tigers effort to take the momentum into halftime continued with an onside kick recovery after the New score. After what had been a slow start in the passing game, New connected with wide receiver Dylan McIntyre on a 28-yard pass that gave Worth County a chance to score before halftime.
New took the next two carries for six yards a piece, giving Worth County one last chance to score with four seconds left in the half. New’s attempted pass fell incomplete but a defensive holding call gave the visiting team one last play before half. New broke to the left for a 4-yard touchdown run that gave his team a 16-14 lead at halftime.
“It was nice to have this kind of game,” New said. “Our line got a lot better this week and got a nice push in that second quarter after we got down. After we got that stop after being down 14, we just took off.”
Worth County kept the momentum on its side to begin the second half. The Platte Valley defense held the Tigers to two yards on their first two plays of the half. But on third and eight, New connected with Braxton Hightshoe on a screen pass that covered 17 yards.
New capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. After a turnover on downs from Platte Valley, New connected with Grant McIntyre on a 19-yard touchdown pass to give Worth County 32 unanswered points and an 18-point lead with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.
Blackford’s response on the ensuing drive kept the game within reach. The junior quarterback carried the ball four times for 37 yards, including a long of 30, and ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown run that cut the lead to 10 with 10:57 left in the game.
Platte Valley then had a chance to cut the lead to one score after recovering the onside kick. The Platte Valley offense gained one first down on the drive before turning the ball over on downs.
Worth County then put the game away with New’s fourth rushing touchdown of the game. The avalanche grew worse for Platte Valley on its next drive as a Dylan McIntyre strip sack was recovered by Cassavaugh and returned for a touchdown.
Platte Valley scored the final touchdown of the game with a Blackford touchdown pass to Mason Richardson that covered 27 yards.
New finished with 26 carries for 177 yards. The Worth County quarterback also completed seven of his 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a grinder — he’s a gamer and he’ll do anything you ask him to do,” Adwell said. “He’s a smart kid and I can’t say enough nice things about the kid. He’s a heck of a ball player and I’m glad he’s on our side.”
For Platte Valley, they lose four seniors that helped lead the team to 17 wins over the last two seasons and a conference championship.
“They’ve done a ton for us, and they brought us a banner — they brought us a 275 banner,” Silkett said. “That’s something that can’t be taken away and that’ll hang in the gym for 30 or 40 years.”
While Platte Valley loses a number of contributors, the team does return a majority of its starters, including Blackford. Silkett believes his team can grow from this season.
“I’m very excited and we got to see some of those kids in the second half when we started to throw the ball a bit,” Silkett said. ‘I’m not sure what kind of team we’ll be on offense, but defensively I feel strong that we’ll be able to play the same type of defense. Offensively, we may be a little more wide open than we were this year. I just think we’ll have to be a little more diverse than we were this year.”