Worth County senior Dylan McIntyre catches a 2--point conversion over the Platte Valley defense on Friday night in Barnard.

BARNARD, Mo. — Dylan McIntyre claimed things changed when he adjusted his handwarmer. Whatever the adjustment, the Worth County Tigers rallied back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Platte Valley 46-28 in the District 4 semifinals Friday night in Barnard.

“That first touchdown changed everything for us and then we kept scoring,” McIntyre said. “Honestly, I had my handwarmer behind my back when they scored the first two touchdowns and then I turned it around and we started scoring.”

