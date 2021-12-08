RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Less than a week ago, Aydan Gladstone was taking snaps from Auston Pride and throwing touchdowns to Dylan McIntyre in the 8-man football state championship game in Columbia.
On Tuesday, teammates became rivals as basketball season gives the members of the Worth County and Northeast Nodaway co-op for football a chance for bragging rights on the hardwood.
“Yeah, they are friends and everything, but once you get on the court as an opponent, you really just want to go at them,” Pride said.
Worth County came away with the victory after a back-and-forth game resulted in a 57-44 final score.
“It will give us plenty of coaching points for practice,” Bluejay assistant coach Sheldon Saxton said.
Northeast Nodaway (3-2) held a 33-31 lead late in the third quarter following a 3-pointer from senior guard Ben Boswell. Boswell led the Jays with 15 points.
“Shoot when I’m open — and when I’m not open, find the open guy,” Boswell said. “That is what you are supposed to do and that is what I was taught to do.”
The Tigers (1-0) responded with a 22-5 run over the next quarter of play to take a commanding 53-38 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Gladstone created many of those points for the Tigers with his own scoring along with his passing. After not scoring in the first quarter, Gladstone finished with 20 points.
The only player to out-score Gladstone in the game was Worth County sharp-shooter Grant Cameron. Cameron hit seven 3-pointers for 21 points.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter — battling to a 6-6 tie.
The teams traded baskets throughout much of the second quarter with a Zach Pride 3-pointer allowing Northeast Nodaway to finish the first half with a 22-20 lead. The senior point guard hit a pair of 3-pointers in the game. After not shooting much last season, having Zach Pride as a threat is a good development for the Jays.
“That is a really good thing,” Boswell said. “Last year, they guarded me really hard on the 3-point line and I couldn’t really get it penetrate and kick. But now that I can count on somebody to shoot threes, I can kick it back out to him. And we can be threats from the outside and the inside.”
The third quarter began with the Bluejays collecting cutbacks from McIntyre and Boswell to keep the Bluejays in the lead, but a 5-0 personal run by Gladstone gave Worth County back the lead.
Boswell briefly gave the Jays the lead back with his 3-pointer, but the 22-5 run ended Northeast Nodaway’s hopes for a win.
After the Bluejays won the Platte Valley Invitational last week, Tuesday’s loss gives them something to learn from.
“We can learn that we can’t flinch,” Boswell said. “We have to play hard every game no matter who it is or what we have been through. We came off a big win Friday, so I don’t think we were mentally prepared for this game.”
Aside from Boswell’s 15 points, McIntyre had nine and Colton Swalley added seven for the Jays.
“Ben plays hard,” Saxton said. “He has a motor and he just clearly plays really, really hard.”
This week also offers Auston Pride and McIntyre a chance to get more practice time after returning from football. As of Tuesday, they had only had one practice.
“We are definitely a little rusty coming off that last football game and having like you said, one practice,” Pride said. “It will definitely help — getting another practice in and getting us back into the rhythm of basketball.”
The schedule doesn’t soften with Stanberry visiting Ravenwood on Thursday followed by road games at King City on Friday and Nodaway Valley next Tuesday.