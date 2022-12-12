MARYVILLE, Mo. — The first four teams on Northwest Missouri State’s MIAA schedule are a combined 17-2 in league play so far. Unfortunately for the Bearcats, neither of the two losses have come in their games as Fort Hays State rallied for a 67-52 win on Sunday to drop Northwest to 0-4 in the MIAA.
“It is easy to be process-focused and talk about culture and all that stuff when you don’t ever lose,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “I think it is a good thing for us. We’ve lost four in a row after the season we had last year, one of the best we’ve had in a while. To come in here and lose our first four, stay together, keep getting better and focus on the little things, we are one day at a time. We didn’t beat any of these teams last year, Hays and Kearney at home and at Pitt and at Southern. It is just that we play them all right off the bat. You play who is on the schedule."
The Tigers looked like they might blow the Bearcats out early with a Sydney Golladay layup putting them in front 18-9 with 3:39 left in the first quarter.
The Bearcats responded though and chipped away at the lead until a Peyton Kelderman 3-pointer beat the first-quarter buzzer and put Northwest up 21-20 at the break.
“We talked about bringing energy out of the gate and knowing that we can compete with them,” Northwest guard Molly Hartnett said. “We came out with everything we had. We had nothing to lose.”
The momentum continued in the second quarter with the run extending to 20-2 as two Jillian Fleming free throws made it 29-20 with 6:14 left in the half. The Tigers fought back to make the halftime lead 33-29 for Northwest.
The Tigers fed center Olivia Hollenbeck early in the second half and Northwest was dealt a blow with the game tied at 35-35 as starting center Kelsey Fields picked up her third and fourth foul on the same possession, battling for position in the post with Hollenbeck.
“Obviously, their bigs are really good and that is what makes Hays and Kearney so good is their frontline,” Meyer said.
Fields went to the bench and Tiger star Katie Wagner finished that possession with a go-ahead layup and Fort Hays State never looked back — building the lead to 54-40 at the end of the third quarter. The Tigers out-scored the Bearcats 25-7 in the third quarter.
“We talked before the game that we got to be a tougher team,” Meyer said. “We have to be more physical, we have to communicate at a high level. Man, I thought we were really good the first half of that game. I thought we were really into it. Then we really challenged them at halftime that you have to come out even better. In the first two minutes, I don’t know if we were tired or what, but they went on a run right out of the gate.”
A Hollenbeck layup had the lead at 20 midway through the fourth quarter before the final margin settled at 15.
Hartnett led Northwest with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Fields had nine while Kelderman had eight and Fleming had seven off the bench.
“She was in attack mode, we need her to be in attack mode,” Meyer said of Hartnett.
Fort Hays State had four players in double figures led by Hollenbeck with 17. Golladay had 11 while Jessie Sallach and Wagner each had 10.
The Bearcats have a non-conference game at McKendree on Tuesday before a Saturday tilt at Emporia State.
“Starting out on a four-game losing streak is not fun, but I think that our team has grown so much in the four games,” Hartnett said. “Obviously, we still have so much room for growth and needed improvement, but overall, I think we are getting to where we want to be.”