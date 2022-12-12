22-12-15 NWWBB Meyer.jpg
Northwest Missouri State coach Austin Meyer talks to his team during a third-quarter timeout on Sunday at Bearcat Arena. 

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The first four teams on Northwest Missouri State’s MIAA schedule are a combined 17-2 in league play so far. Unfortunately for the Bearcats, neither of the two losses have come in their games as Fort Hays State rallied for a 67-52 win on Sunday to drop Northwest to 0-4 in the MIAA.

“It is easy to be process-focused and talk about culture and all that stuff when you don’t ever lose,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “I think it is a good thing for us. We’ve lost four in a row after the season we had last year, one of the best we’ve had in a while. To come in here and lose our first four, stay together, keep getting better and focus on the little things, we are one day at a time. We didn’t beat any of these teams last year, Hays and Kearney at home and at Pitt and at Southern. It is just that we play them all right off the bat. You play who is on the schedule."

