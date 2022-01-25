KING CITY, Mo. — For two quarters on Monday in the first round of the King City Tournament, Northeast Nodaway’s girls showed that they can provide headaches and defend even some of the best teams in northwest Missouri.
In the final two quarters, DeKalb (10-4) showed why the Tigers are considered to be one of the better teams in the area. The Tigers turned a 12-12 halftime tie into a 52-27 victory and a place in the semifinals.
DeKalb started the game with a 3-pointer from Rebecca Reagan and the Tigers were very reliant on the 3-pointer all night as they knocked down 10 in the game for 30 of their 52 points.
Northeast Nodaway’s defense took DeKalb out of it for the rest of the first quarter as Dalanie Auffert and Baylie Busby each hit shots to give the Jays a 4-3 lead which held until two seconds remained in the quarter and Reagan found the bottom of the net from beyond the arc again for a 6-4 DeKalb lead after eight minutes.
“I think we had a lot of energy that first half,” Busby said. “We hustled a lot and really wanted it.”
The Tigers extended the lead to 10-4 to open the second quarter, but the Jays fought back with 4-straight points from Busby. Junior Jaden Atkins, who joined the team less than a week ago scored on a put-back to beat the buzzer and tie the game at 12-12 at halftime.
“I was proud of the girls trying to execute the game plan,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said. “We are obviously offensively limited, so we knew we had to keep the score down and muddy the waters a little bit. They hung with it. We stayed patient and handled their pressure. And then there was the second half.”
Atkins and fellow junior Lauren McIntyre joined the team last Wednesday after the Bluejays had to cancel a game because of too few players, even though they requested to play with four players and were denied. After that both Atkins and McIntyre decided they wanted to be a part of this team.
For McIntyre, the realization came in her second-period class after the cancellation.
“I just heard that during my second-hour class and I walked down to the coach and told him I would play,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre and Atkins were both big pieces of this season’s Bluejay softball resurgence where they went from 1-win to conference champions. That allowed them to get to know the freshman class which includes the starting softball battery Hadley DeFreece and Busby, which is also the basketball team’s starting backcourt.
“Obviously, that wasn’t in the plan (to play basketball) at the beginning of the season, but they had four players and I’d seen how hard they worked in the summer and all season,” McIntyre said. “During softball season, we really just became family and I didn’t want them to have to cancel their whole season. I knew I couldn’t let that happen."
The second half was all Tigers as the 3-pointers that they were missing in the first half began falling. In the first half, Macy Dittemore was scoreless. In the second half, the DeKalb senior had 17 points including five 3-pointers.
“We definitely dug ourselves a hole, and that was tough to come back from,” Busby said.
Reagan added 12 points on her four 3-pointers. Gracie Hanshaw and Ashton Crockett were the Tigers’ inside presences with 11 and nine points respectively.
The Bluejays were led by Auffert with nine points while Busby had six, Sasha Deardorff and DeFreece had four each, and McIntyre and Atkins each had two.
Northeast Nodaway gets a tough draw in the consolation semifinals after sixth-seeded Stewartsville-Osborn upset third-seeded South Holt. The Jays and the Knights will play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“They looked better than two days ago,” Saxton said, referencing Atkins and McIntyre joining the team. “And in two weeks, they will look a lot better, hopefully, than they do right now. We are very limited in what we can run because they know, obviously, one and a half sets.”