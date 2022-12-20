GRANT CITY, Mo. — Mount Ayr and Worth County’s girls have had vastly different seasons in the win/loss column so far with the Raiders at 7-1 and the Tigers at 2-8, but Monday night’s 47-46 loss in Grant City demonstrated just how big of strides Worth County is making.
“That is exactly what I told them when we ended that game, that that is our best game yet this year,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “Even our wins, this topped those wins.”
The contest didn’t always look that way as Mount Ayr took a 39-24 lead early in the third quarter and put Worth County in a position where it looked like they may have to throw in the towel. The Tigers did any but that over the next quarter and a half though.
“We fought hard and we really worked together tonight,” Worth County freshman Rylee Ruckman said. “We were working really well together. Just a couple little mistakes could have definitely changed the game, but other than that we played really well and it was a really good game.”
Junior Kynah Steele scored two points and senior Hailey Adwell hit a 3-pointer for a quick 5-0 run. Senior Paige Sherer made a 3-pointer to close the third quarter and cut the margin to 42-34.
Worth County continued the momentum in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer by Taylor Sanders. Ruckman and Steele each scored to make the run 10-0 and 17-3 overall.
“As soon as we get down, we normally get our heads down, but this game we wanted it,” Ruckman said. “We wanted it really bad and that showed on the court night.”
The Tiger defense was on point in the fourth quarter, not allowing a point nearly five minutes into the quarter.
“Just getting one stop at a time and being able to go down and get something out of it was the key for us,” Bliley said.
Raider senior Jillian Kniep ended the Tiger run with a basket to put Mount Ayr ahead 44-41.
Ruckman answered by going coast-to-coast with 2:15 left and finishing a layup through contact for a 3-point play. The free throw tied the game for the first time since it was 0-0.
“I’ve had a big problem about not finishing my layups, but I did tonight,” Ruckman said. “And I hit my free throws. Our team, we just hype each other up and it was just a really good game and we were just there for each other.”
With 1:10 left, Worth County senior Liz Brown scored on a back-door cut to give the Tigers their first lead of the game at 46-44.
“I noticed that Kynah had the ball and the defense had their heads shifted towards the ball,” Brown said. “I noticed that I had an opening, so I just back-door cut and Kynah was luckily looking up and seeing me.”
Mount Ayr worked the ball back into the post and Kniep, who was fouled with 47 seconds left. Kniep made both shots to tie the game.
A Tiger turnover with 38 seconds left gave the ball back to the Raiders and Kniep was fouled again. She hit the first foul shot and missed the second.
Mount Ayr got the offensive rebound, but MaKenna Jones missed her free throw. The rebound resulted in a jump ball and kept the ball with Mount Ayr. The Raiders turned the ball over with 11 seconds left, but Worth County couldn’t get a shot off as time expired.
The Tigers had eight players score, led by Steele with nine points. Ruckman and Ali Brown each had eight while Sanders had six, Brylee Rush had five, Liz Brown had four, and Adwell and Sherer each had three.
“One of my things is that you’ve got to earn your right to stay in the starting lineup, so every day at practice is just an all-out getting after it to prove that they want to start,” Bliley said.
The Raiders were paced by Kniep with 13.
Worth County has a week off before playing Green City in Holiday Hoops at Trenton next Tuesday.
“Even though we did lose, we learned a lot about each other and we worked really well together, so even though it was a loss in the book, it was a win for us for sure,” Ruckman said.