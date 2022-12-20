22-12-22 WC Liz5.jpg
Worth County senior Liz Brown smiles after a go-ahead layup in the fourth quarter against Mount Ayr on Monday in Grant City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Mount Ayr and Worth County’s girls have had vastly different seasons in the win/loss column so far with the Raiders at 7-1 and the Tigers at 2-8, but Monday night’s 47-46 loss in Grant City demonstrated just how big of strides Worth County is making.

“That is exactly what I told them when we ended that game, that that is our best game yet this year,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “Even our wins, this topped those wins.”

