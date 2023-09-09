ROSENDALE, Mo. — The sound of the hit echoed on the field as Worth County football junior running back Landon Wilmes bulldozed his way through a North Andrew defender on his way to a 4-yard touchdown.
Wilmes’ score, along with a successful 2-point conversion, only put the Tigers in front 8-0 with 6:08 left to go in the first quarter, but it would prove to be just a glimpse of what was to come. Worth County scored seven touchdowns en route to a 54-16 blowout over North Andrew on Friday night.
To go along with the offensive success, coach Jon Adwell said he was pleased with the Tigers’ efforts on defense, too. The Cardinals did not score until a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Braxon Linville to freshman wideout Emery Kneib with a mere 6:50 left in the third quarter.
“We went back to kind of our roots of, you know, it’s alright to bend — but not break,” Adwell said. “Just keep grinding and stay hungry, and they sure did that.”
Worth County (2-1) — the No. 3-ranked team in the state — came into the Week 3 showdown looking for more than just a win. The Tigers came to North Andrew looking for revenge.
The Friday night matchup was Worth County’s first with North Andrew (1-2) after falling twice to the eventual state champion Cardinals in 2022, including a season-ending 40-38 loss in the District 4 championship.
Senior quarterback Tyler New said the two losses a season ago were definitely on the players’ minds headed into the game. He said he used the previous results as motivation, and he made the most of it by contributing on four of the Tigers’ touchdowns.
“I mean, we came in here, and we really wanted to put the hammer on them, and I feel like we did this game,” New said. “Before the game, Adwell gave us a talk, you know, he’s like, ‘This time last year sent us home, and we have a chance to do something big.’ And now, we came in here and played a good game.”
While it was a big night for the senior, Worth County had multiple contributors on offense. Junior running back Landon Wilmes scored two touchdowns on the ground, including on a 76-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers in front 54-16 with 7:13 remaining in the game.
Freshman tight end Bo Collins and senior tight end Kolten Smith were the recipients of New’s two passing touchdowns.
On defense, Adwell said the defensive line played exceptionally well and the Tigers did well at containing North Andrew’s best play.
“They like ‘B-gap power,’ and they like that ‘midline’ with the dive right up the gut and then the quarterback’s gonna pull up and try to hit the B gap with a lead blocker, but we were able to kind of control the B gap,” Adwell said. “I’m not saying we completely took it away, but we slowed it down enough to where we were able to control it.”
Throughout the game, whether it was on the field or sideline, the Worth County players high-fived each other, flexed after a big play or yelled in celebration. When New and the rest of the Tigers hit the road again for their next contest with the No. 4-ranked team in the state in Albany (3-0) at 7 p.m. Sept. 15, they’ll be looking for that same energy.
“I feel like the last couple games we haven't had as much energy, and tonight we really brought the energy and we kept it up the entire game,” New said. “It felt amazing.”