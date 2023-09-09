IMG_0065.JPG
Worth County sophomore running back Lucas Fricsh drags North Andrew junior cornerback Braxon Linville for extra yardage on Friday night in Rosendale.

 WESLEY MILLER/TIMES-TRIBUNE

ROSENDALE, Mo. — The sound of the hit echoed on the field as Worth County football junior running back Landon Wilmes bulldozed his way through a North Andrew defender on his way to a 4-yard touchdown.

Wilmes’ score, along with a successful 2-point conversion, only put the Tigers in front 8-0 with 6:08 left to go in the first quarter, but it would prove to be just a glimpse of what was to come. Worth County scored seven touchdowns en route to a 54-16 blowout over North Andrew on Friday night.

