Worth County freshman Rylee Ruckman handles the ball on Tuesday night in Rock Port. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

ROCK PORT, Mo. — Worth County freshman Rylee Ruckman couldn’t stop smiling as she exited the locker room after the Tigers’ 52-43 win over Rock Port on Tuesday night. Worth County took the lead midway through the second quarter and never look back as the Tigers won for the second time in three games.

“We just came out and played together — it was just big,” Ruckman said. “We had good teamwork, found open looks and were there to pick each other up.”

