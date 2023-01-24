ROCK PORT, Mo. — Worth County freshman Rylee Ruckman couldn’t stop smiling as she exited the locker room after the Tigers’ 52-43 win over Rock Port on Tuesday night. Worth County took the lead midway through the second quarter and never look back as the Tigers won for the second time in three games.
“We just came out and played together — it was just big,” Ruckman said. “We had good teamwork, found open looks and were there to pick each other up.”
It was a slow start for both offenses, combining for just seven points over the first six minutes of the game. The Blue Jays led early with a 5-2 lead before Ruckman’s 3-pointer with 1:39 left in the quarter tied the game.
“Defensively, they were just able to put a body on us inside, we weren’t finishing and we weren’t getting our free throws early,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We were getting the looks we wanted, we just weren’t finishing. It was all about us getting mentally stronger and being able to see ourselves finishing those shots.”
Worth County scored six points over the final two minutes of the quarter to take a 8-7 lead into the second quarter. Ruckman scored four of the team’s eight points.
The second quarter saw a drastic change in the two offenses. For the Tigers, it was their upperclassmen that took over in the second quarter.
The Blue Jays opened the quarter with a 4-1 run, but senior Ali Brown and junior Kynah Steele quickly erased that lead. The two Tigers each scored four points in an 8-0 run over a 3-minute span to give Worth County a 17-11 lead.
“Here lately, I’ve challenged those two and the whole team to let those two takeover,” Bliley said. “Those two have really started clicking and once they start clicking—they go off.”
Rock Port ended the half with a 9-6 run to cut the lead to three at halftime. The Blue Jays capitalized on multiple turnovers at the end of the half, scoring six of the half’s final eight points.
Steele and Brown picked up where they left off to begin the second half. Steele opened the quarter with a 3-pointer and Brown added a layup to give the Tigers an 8-point lead. After a Rock Port basket, Ruckman converted her second 3-pointer of the game and Hailey Adwell added a two to give Worth County its biggest lead to that point at 10.
Brown said that this kind of performance boosts the confidence of everyone on the team.
“It makes me happy because it adds confidence in myself and my teammates,” Brown said. “Especially with how young they are, it makes me confident in their future. I know I can rely on them to get me the ball or I can pass it back out to them with confidence they can make it.”
Turnovers caused by the Rock Port defense were a problem in the final four minutes of the quarter. The Blue Jays cut the lead to three at the 1:34 mark thanks to forced turnovers and eight fouls called on the Tigers in the quarter.
“We got a little tired and quit playing defense with our feet and more with our hands,” Bliley said. “I just told them that we needed to slow down offensively, get people into spots and get our looks.”
Steele eased some of the pressure with baskets on back-to-back possessions. Rock Port converted four free throws in the final 30 seconds to once again get within three, but a basket from Brylee Rush at the buzzer gave the Tigers a 41-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Brown scored the first points of the fourth quarter after the two teams went almost three minutes without scoring. Rush then added a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 10-point lead.
Brown and Steele tied for the team lead with 16 points each. Ruckman finished with seven points and Rush added five.
Worth County will travel to Nodaway Valley on Friday to take on the 13-6 Thunder. Ruckman said the win tonight can help with their confidence against good teams moving forward.
“Having that mentality that you’ve beaten a good team before, so you’re capable of doing it,” Ruckman said. “We’ll have off nights, but having the mentality that you’ve done this before, you know the game and know what you’re doing — so you go in there ready to do what you know how to do.”