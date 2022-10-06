This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers entered the 2022 season with the intent of proving that they were capable of matching last season’s success. Through six games, the Tigers have proven to be regarded as one of the state’s best.
But if Worth County is to reach the state title game for the second year in a row, it may be their one blip in an otherwise dominant start that helps them get there.
“The Albany game humbled us a little bit,” senior Dylan McIntyre said.
Worth County came into their Week 4 matchup having won its first three games by an average score of 72-12. But Week 4 changed that as the Tigers fall to the Albany Warriors 36-34 in a game that saw Worth County’s only lead come in the fourth quarter.
“It was really self-accountability because we all held ourselves accountable after that,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We had to refocus on the details and knowing that we had to get back down to our roots if we want to get things moving in the way that we want them to move.”
The focus quickly shifted to the King City Wildkats in Week 5. Worth County ran out to a 42-0 lead at halftime and used a balanced attack to do so.
Tyler New was 11-13 with 147 yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback also tied with Braxton Hightshoe for the team lead in rushing with 56 yards.
In New’s first season as the starting quarterback, he’s completed 33-of-46 passes for 486 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. New has also added to the Tigers’ rushing attack with 363 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
The Worth County defense has improved on what it was in 2021 when it allowed 24 points per game. Through six games this season, the Tigers are allowing just 17 points per game.
“One of the pieces that have really grow for us is Landon Wilmes,” Adwell said. “We knew as a freshman last year that he was going to be a good player, but he has really developed into a really good linebacker. He’s gritty and by him being that guy, we were able to move New to corner and D-Mac to defensive end.
“It’s just made a huge difference because we’ve got a strong, fast guy on the line that can put some pressure on quarterbacks and can squeeze things down against the run. I thought that was huge against King City in the first week we did it because they couldn’t pull and kick him out.”
McIntyre has been the team’s go-to receiver as well this season with 18 receptions for 394 yards and eight touchdowns. While Worth County can move the ball through the air (averaging 118 yards per game), it has been its rushing attack that has led them to its 61 points per game average this season.
The Tigers have rushed for 1,699 yards this season with a faction of players carrying the ball. Senior Levi Cassavaugh has been the leader of that group, though, averaging 119 yards per game for a total of 718 through six games.
“We had some problems early in the season with a lot of new guys coming in and not knowing all the plays, which is fine,” Cassavaugh said. “But since then, we have really grown along the line and with our skill guys. But especially our linemen, they’ve come a long way in knowing what to do and how to attack blocks and stay on them.”
Worth County will play its final regular season home game this week against Pattonsburg. The Panthers enter with a 2-4 record and the second-most passing yards in the state.
The Pattonsburg offense comes into Grant City averaging 49 points per game on offense. Quarterback Gage Iddings is second in the state with 1,701 passing yards and third in the state with 21 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Brody Langfitt leads the state with 868 yards receiving. The senior receiver is tied for fourth with 10 touchdowns.
“Regardless of whether they’re a passing team or not, you have to come out and think that we’re going to stop the run, even though we know Pattonsburg wants to throw the ball,” Adwell said. “In 2018, they hurt us running the ball even though they wanted to throw it. They got first downs by the quarterback releasing. We still have to protect against the runs and if we do that, everything else will come together.”