Worth County junior Tyler New drives to the basket against South Harrison on Tuesday in Albany. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ALBANY, Mo. — After scoring 30 points in the season-opening 48-40 win over Mercer last week, Worth County junior Tyler New raised it to another level on Tuesday night to begin the Albany Tournament.

New scored 35 points in the fifth-seeded Tigers’ 49-42 win over fourth-seeded South Harrison as Worth County rallied from a 6-point halftime deficit.

