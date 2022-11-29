ALBANY, Mo. — After scoring 30 points in the season-opening 48-40 win over Mercer last week, Worth County junior Tyler New raised it to another level on Tuesday night to begin the Albany Tournament.
New scored 35 points in the fifth-seeded Tigers’ 49-42 win over fourth-seeded South Harrison as Worth County rallied from a 6-point halftime deficit.
“It feels good to go out there and make shots,” New said. “We haven’t had that many practices so it is hard to get into a rhythm during the game, but I finally got it going tonight.”
With the Bulldogs up 25-19 going into the third quarter, New scored all six of the Tigers’ third quarter points to keep the team within 29-25 at the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter belonged to Worth County.
“We aren’t the offensive beast we used to be,” Tiger senior Levi Cassavaugh said. “It is the start of the season, we’ve only had four practices and defense comes first. We are trying to play good hard-nosed defense and offense will come.”
Cassavaugh started the fourth quarter by getting to the line and knocking down a pair of free throws. New followed that with a steal and layup to tie the game.
South Harrison retook the lead on a Jad Cornett bucket, but Tiger senior Tanner Ridge gave Worth County its first lead since early in the second quarter with a 3-pointer.
From there, New took over with Cassavaugh feeding him for a three at the top of the key for a 35-31 lead. He collected a steal and score to push the margin to six.
“When Tyler gets going, he gets going,” Cassavaugh said. “He will make anything anywhere on the court, so you just feed him the ball and get him a good pass. When his feet are set, he will make anything."
The Bulldogs went on a 8-0 run capped by a Cornett 3-point play with 2:39 left for a 39-37 lead. New needed just 12 seconds to respond with a 3-point play of his own.
South Harrison’s Braxton Booth hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 left to regain the lead at 42-40, but this time, New needed just eight seconds to go coast-to-coast and get a traditional 3-point play to retake the lead.
After a defensive stop, New swished two free throws for a 45-42 lead with 63 seconds left.
“We’ve prided ourselves on our defense since the start of the season and it is good to see it work out in the game,” New said.
After another stop, the Bulldogs forced the ball out of New’s hands and fouled Ridge. The senior banked in a pair of free throws for a 5-point lead and admitted afterwards that he was nervous after being 0-for-2 from the line so far this season.
“I was just trying to get the ball to Levi honestly, so he could shoot them,” Ridge said. “Last game, I air-balled a free throw so my whole point was just to put more power into it — just not air-balling it. I guess it worked.”
The Tiger defense got another stop and freshman Brayden Combs also banked in two foul shots to provide the final margin at 49-42.
“Those two guys haven’t been in that situation,” Worth County coach Les New said. “One freshman banked and then we had a senior who didn’t get a lot of minutes last year. Big crowd, maybe a little knee knocking, but they knocked them down.”
New finished with 35 points while Ridge had seven, John Galanakis had three, and Cassavaugh and Combs each had two. Cornett had 21 to lead South Harrison.
“In the second half, we did a lot better job of containing the ball and making them dribble where we wanted them to dribble,” Les New said. “That was the difference in the second half — hitting shots and our defense was better.”
The Tigers advance to Thursday’s semifinals where they will face top-seeded Platte Valley, who beat Stanberry 77-38 on Monday.
“We gained a lot of confidence tonight in our whole team, our defense and our ability to step up in big games,” Tyler New said.
South Harrison girls 69, Worth County 41
The Tigers dropped their opener in the Albany Tournament 69-41 to second-seeded South Harrison.
Worth County was led by Kynah Steele with 13 points, Rylee Ruckman with seven, Ali Brown and Taylor Sanders with six each, Abbi Brown with five and Hailey Adwell with four.
South Harrison was led by Abigail Molloy with 17 and Hannah Carter with 15.